Oh, Canada debuting this week on the Croisette is high time to see lesser-seen Schrader on the Criterion Channel, who’ll debut an 11-title series including the likes of Touch, The Canyons, and Patty Hearst, while Old Boyfriends (written with his brother Leonard) and his own “Adventures in Moviegoing” are also programmed. Five films by Jean Grémillon, a rather underappreciated figure of French cinema, will be showing

Series-wise, there’s an appreciation of the synth soundtrack stretching all the way back to 1956’s Forbidden Planet while, naturally, finding its glut of titles in the ’70s and ’80s––Argento and Carpenter, obviously, but also Tarkovsky and Peter Weir. A Prince and restorations of films by Bob Odenkirk, Obayashi, John Greyson, and Jacques Rivette (whose Duelle is a masterpiece of the highest order) make streaming debuts. I Am Cuba, Girlfight, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Dazed and Confused are June’s Criterion Editions.

Affliction, Paul Schrader, 1997

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg, 2020*

Auto Focus, Paul Schrader, 2002

The Barbarian Invasions, Denys Arcand, 2003*

Bata Wormhole, Jake Meginsky, 2020

Beijing Watermelon, Nobuhiko Obayashi, 1989

The Big Chill, Lawrence Kasdan, 1983

The Birdcage, Mike Nichols, 1996

Blue Collar, Paul Schrader, 1978

Bottle Rocket, Wes Anderson, 1996

The Callers, Lindsey Dryden, 2024

Can’t Hardly Wait, Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont, 1998

The Canyons, Paul Schrader, 2013

Cat People, Paul Schrader, 1982

A Clockwork Orange, Stanley Kubrick, 1971

Days, Tsai Ming-liang, 2020

Dazed and Confused, Richard Linklater, 1993*

Delta Space Mission, Mircea Toia and Călin Cazan, 1984

Duelle, Jacques Rivette, 1976

Earthquake Clips, Jake Meginsky, 2011

End of the Century, Lucio Castro, 2019

Falcon Lake, Charlotte Le Bon, 2022*

Fly, Fly Sadness, Miryam Charles, 2015

Forbidden Planet, Fred M. Wilcox, 1956

Fort Buchanan, Benjamin Crotty, 2014

A Fortress, Miryam Charles, 2018

From the Family of Reptiles and The Island, Wim Wenders, 1974

Girlfight, Karyn Kusama, 2000

Girlhood, Céline Sciamma, 2014

Graves in the Garden, Jake Meginzky and Sarah Lanzilotta, 2020

Hannah Takes the Stairs, Joe Swanberg, 2007

Hardcore, Paul Schrader, 1979

How to Carry Water, Sasha Wortzel, 2023

I Am Cuba, Mikhail Kalatozov, 1964

If from Every Tongue It Drips, Sharlene Bamboat, 2021

It’s Always Something, Derrick Scocchera, 2021

L.A. Confidential, Curtis Hanson, 1997

Lady Killer, Jean Grémillon, 1937

Last Year at Marienbad, Alain Resnais, 1961

The Legend of Hell House, John Hough, 1973

Light Sleeper, Paul Schrader, 1992

Lightning Over Water, Wim Wenders and Nicholas Ray, 1980

Lilies, John Greyson, 1996

Liquid Sky, Slava Tsukerman, 1982

Manhunter, Michael Mann, 1986*

Melvin Goes to Dinner, Bob Odenkirk, 2003

Messiah of Evil, Willard Huyck and Gloria Katz, 1973

Milford Graves Live at Jamaica Arts Center, Jake Meginsky, 2019

Missing, Costa-Gavras, 1982*

MnM, Twiggy Pucci Garçon, 2023

My Life as a Zucchini, Claude Barras, 2016

Next of Kin, Tony Williams, 1982

Nights and Weekends, Joe Swanberg and Greta Gerwig, 2008

Noises Off, Peter Bogdanovich, 1992

Old Boyfriends, Joan Tewkesbury, 1979

Parsi, Mariano Blatt and Eduardo Williams, 2018

Patty Hearst, Paul Schrader, 1988

Piaffe, Ann Oren, 2022

A Prince, Pierre Creton, 2023

Prof at Home Painting 2021, Jake Meginsky, 2021

The Royal Tenenbaums, Wes Anderson, 2001

School Daze, Spike Lee, 1988

The Script, Brit Fryer and Noah Schamus, 2023

Second Generation, Miryam Charles, 2019

Song for the New World, Miryam Charles, 2021

State and Main, David Mamet, 2000

Strange M. Victor, Jean Grémillon, 1938

Tenebrae, Dario Argento, 1982

Terms of Endearment, James L. Brooks, 1983*

Thief, Michael Mann, 1981

Three Atlas, Miryam Charles, 2018

Touch, Paul Schrader, 1997

Towards the Colonies, Miryam Charles, 2016

Trenque Lauquen, Laura Citarella, 2022

The Women, George Cukor, 1939

*Available in the U.S. only