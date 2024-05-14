Oh, Canada debuting this week on the Croisette is high time to see lesser-seen Schrader on the Criterion Channel, who’ll debut an 11-title series including the likes of Touch, The Canyons, and Patty Hearst, while Old Boyfriends (written with his brother Leonard) and his own “Adventures in Moviegoing” are also programmed. Five films by Jean Grémillon, a rather underappreciated figure of French cinema, will be showing
Series-wise, there’s an appreciation of the synth soundtrack stretching all the way back to 1956’s Forbidden Planet while, naturally, finding its glut of titles in the ’70s and ’80s––Argento and Carpenter, obviously, but also Tarkovsky and Peter Weir. A Prince and restorations of films by Bob Odenkirk, Obayashi, John Greyson, and Jacques Rivette (whose Duelle is a masterpiece of the highest order) make streaming debuts. I Am Cuba, Girlfight, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Dazed and Confused are June’s Criterion Editions.
See the full list below and more at the Criterion Channel:
Affliction, Paul Schrader, 1997
Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg, 2020*
Auto Focus, Paul Schrader, 2002
The Barbarian Invasions, Denys Arcand, 2003*
Bata Wormhole, Jake Meginsky, 2020
Beijing Watermelon, Nobuhiko Obayashi, 1989
The Big Chill, Lawrence Kasdan, 1983
The Birdcage, Mike Nichols, 1996
Blue Collar, Paul Schrader, 1978
Bottle Rocket, Wes Anderson, 1996
The Callers, Lindsey Dryden, 2024
Can’t Hardly Wait, Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont, 1998
The Canyons, Paul Schrader, 2013
Cat People, Paul Schrader, 1982
A Clockwork Orange, Stanley Kubrick, 1971
Days, Tsai Ming-liang, 2020
Dazed and Confused, Richard Linklater, 1993*
Delta Space Mission, Mircea Toia and Călin Cazan, 1984
Duelle, Jacques Rivette, 1976
Earthquake Clips, Jake Meginsky, 2011
End of the Century, Lucio Castro, 2019
Falcon Lake, Charlotte Le Bon, 2022*
Fly, Fly Sadness, Miryam Charles, 2015
Forbidden Planet, Fred M. Wilcox, 1956
Fort Buchanan, Benjamin Crotty, 2014
A Fortress, Miryam Charles, 2018
From the Family of Reptiles and The Island, Wim Wenders, 1974
Girlfight, Karyn Kusama, 2000
Girlhood, Céline Sciamma, 2014
Graves in the Garden, Jake Meginzky and Sarah Lanzilotta, 2020
Hannah Takes the Stairs, Joe Swanberg, 2007
Hardcore, Paul Schrader, 1979
How to Carry Water, Sasha Wortzel, 2023
I Am Cuba, Mikhail Kalatozov, 1964
If from Every Tongue It Drips, Sharlene Bamboat, 2021
It’s Always Something, Derrick Scocchera, 2021
L.A. Confidential, Curtis Hanson, 1997
Lady Killer, Jean Grémillon, 1937
Last Year at Marienbad, Alain Resnais, 1961
The Legend of Hell House, John Hough, 1973
Light Sleeper, Paul Schrader, 1992
Lightning Over Water, Wim Wenders and Nicholas Ray, 1980
Lilies, John Greyson, 1996
Liquid Sky, Slava Tsukerman, 1982
Manhunter, Michael Mann, 1986*
Melvin Goes to Dinner, Bob Odenkirk, 2003
Messiah of Evil, Willard Huyck and Gloria Katz, 1973
Milford Graves Live at Jamaica Arts Center, Jake Meginsky, 2019
Missing, Costa-Gavras, 1982*
MnM, Twiggy Pucci Garçon, 2023
My Life as a Zucchini, Claude Barras, 2016
Next of Kin, Tony Williams, 1982
Nights and Weekends, Joe Swanberg and Greta Gerwig, 2008
Noises Off, Peter Bogdanovich, 1992
Old Boyfriends, Joan Tewkesbury, 1979
Parsi, Mariano Blatt and Eduardo Williams, 2018
Patty Hearst, Paul Schrader, 1988
Piaffe, Ann Oren, 2022
A Prince, Pierre Creton, 2023
Prof at Home Painting 2021, Jake Meginsky, 2021
The Royal Tenenbaums, Wes Anderson, 2001
School Daze, Spike Lee, 1988
The Script, Brit Fryer and Noah Schamus, 2023
Second Generation, Miryam Charles, 2019
Song for the New World, Miryam Charles, 2021
State and Main, David Mamet, 2000
Strange M. Victor, Jean Grémillon, 1938
Tenebrae, Dario Argento, 1982
Terms of Endearment, James L. Brooks, 1983*
Thief, Michael Mann, 1981
Three Atlas, Miryam Charles, 2018
Touch, Paul Schrader, 1997
Towards the Colonies, Miryam Charles, 2016
Trenque Lauquen, Laura Citarella, 2022
The Women, George Cukor, 1939
*Available in the U.S. only