July on the Criterion Channel Includes Shakespeare, Glauber Rocha, Gregg Araki, Godzilla & More

How now, what news: the Criterion Channel’s July lineup is here. Eight pop renditions of Shakespeare are on the docket: from movies you forgot were inspired by the Bard (Abel Ferrara’s China Girl) to ones you’d wish to forget altogether (Joss Whedon’s Much Ado About Nothing), with maybe my single favorite interpretation (Michael Almereyda’s Hamlet) alongside Paul Mazursky, Gus Van Sant, Baz Luhrmann, Derek Jarman, and (of course) Kenneth Branagh. A neonoir collection arrives four months ahead of Noirvember: two Ellroy adaptations, two from De Palma that are not his neonoir Ellroy adaptation, two from the Coen brothers (i.e. the chance to see a DVD-stranded The Man Who Wasn’t There in HD), and––finally––a Michael Winner picture given Criterion’s seal of approval.

Columbia screwballs run between classics to lesser-seens (a free subscription to those who can prove they’ve already seen Phffft, I imagine) while Nicolas Roeg and Heisei-era Godzilla face off. A Times Square collection brings The Gods of Times Square, Larry Cohen, Lucio Fulci, and many others who remind us what a hellhole (or different kind of hellhole) that place once was.

Someone finally found the commonality between Ridley Scott and Glauber Rocha: Thelma & Louise joins Black God, White Devil as July’s Criterion Editions. Meanwhile, 32 Sounds and Chicken for Linda make streaming debuts alongside restorations of Gregg Araki’s Nowhere and Kidlat Tahimik’s deeply sui generis Perfumed Nightmare and Turumba.

See the full list of films below:

32 Sounds, Sam Green, 2022

Absence of Malice, Sydney Pollack, 1981

All in This Tea, Gina Leibrecht and Les Blank, 2006

Alma Punk, Sarah Minter, 1991

The Awful Truth, Leo McCarey, 1937

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Werner Herzog, 2009*

The Big Sleep, Michael Winner, 1978

Black God, White Devil, Glauber Rocha, 1964

Blood and Wine, Bob Rafelson, 1996

Blow Out, Brian De Palma, 1981

Blue Steel, Kathryn Bigelow, 1990

Born to Win, Ivan Passer, 1971

Chicken for Linda!, Chiara Malta and Sébastien Laudenbach, 2023

The Children of Times Square, Curtis Hanson, 1986

China Girl, Abel Ferrara, 1987

Chulas fronteras, Les Blank, 1976

Chuu Chuu, Mackie Mallison, 2022

Cop, James B. Harris, 1988

Crimes of Passion, Ken Russell, 1984

The Deep End, David Siegel and Scott McGehee, 2001

Del mero corazón, Les Blank, 1979

Dizzy Gillespie, Les Blank, 1965

Eyewitness, Peter Yates, 1981

Gahan Wilson: Born Dead, Still Weird, Steven-Charles Jaffe, 2013

God Told Me To, Larry Cohen, 1976

The Gods of Times Square, Richard Sandler, 1999

Godzilla vs. Biollante, Kazuki Omori, 1989

Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah, Kazuki Omori, 1991

Godzilla vs. Mothra, Takao Okawara, 1992

Good Neighbor Sam, David Swift, 1964

Hamlet, Michael Almereyda, 2000*

His Girl Friday, Howard Hawks, 1940

How to Smell a Rose: A Visit with Ricky Leacock at His Farm in Normandy, Les Blank and Gina Leibrecht, 2014

Huey Lewis and the News: BEFORE!, Les Blank, 1986

I Was a Teenage Serial Killer, Sarah Jacobson, 1993

I Went to the Dance, Les Blank and Chris Strachwitz, 1989

Innocents Abroad, Les Blank and Miel Van Hoogenbemt, 1991

It Happened One Night, Frank Capra, 1934

It Should Happen to You, George Cukor, 1954

It Smells Like Springtime, Mackie Mallison, 2022

It Was a Dark and Silly Night, Steven-Charles Jaffe, 2008

King of New York, Abel Ferrara, 1990

The Last Seduction, John Dahl, 1994

Learning to Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen, Jesse Lauter, 2021

Lime Kiln Club Field Day, Edwin Middleton and T. Hayes Hunter, 2013

Live from the Clouds, Mackie Mallison, 2013

loudQUIETloud: A Film About the Pixies, Matthew Galkin and Steven Cantor, 2006

Love’s Labour’s Lost, Kenneth Branagh, 2000*

The Man Who Wasn’t There, Joel Coen, 2001*

Marc and Ann, Les Blank, 1991

Mary Jane’s Not a Virgin Anymore, Sarah Jacobson, 1996

Medea, Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1969

Midnight Cowboy, John Schlesinger, 1969

The More the Merrier, George Stevens, 1943

Much Ado About Nothing, Joss Whedon, 2012

My Own Private Idaho, Gus Van Sant, 1991

The New York Ripper, Lucio Fulci, 1982

Night Moves, Arthur Penn, 1975

Nobody Is Innocent, Sarah Minter, 1986

Nobody Is Innocent: Twenty Years Later, Sarah Minter, 2010

Nowhere, Gregg Araki, 1997

Obsession, Brian De Palma, 1976

Oedipus Rex, Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1967

Out of Sight, Steven Soderbergh, 1998*

Perfumed Nightmare, Kidlat Tahimik, 1977

Phffft, Mark Robson, 1954

Platinum Blonde, Frank Capra, 1931

Q, Jude Chehab, 2023

The Return of Godzilla, Koji Hashimoto, 1984

Romeo + Juliet, Baz Luhrmann, 1996

Shaft, Gordon Parks, 1971

Shit Saturday, Gregorio Rocha, 1988

A Single Man, Tom Ford, 2009*

So Fine, Andrew Bergman, 1981

Sweet Smell of Success, Alexander Mackendrick, 1957

Taxi Driver, Martin Scorsese, 1976

The Tempest, Derek Jarman, 1979

Tempest, Paul Mazursky, 1982

Thailand Moment, Les Blank, 2015

Thelma & Louise, Ridley Scott, 1991

Theodora Goes Wild, Richard Boleslawski, 1936

Times Square, Allan Moyle, 1980

Turumba, Kidlat Tahimik, 1981

Twentieth Century, Howard Hawks, 1934

Variety, Bette Gordon, 1983

The Whole Town’s Talking, John Ford, 1935

You Can’t Take It with You, Frank Capra, 1938

Z Channel: A Magnificent Obsession, Xan Cassavetes, 2004

Ziveli! Medicine for the Heart, Les Blank, 1987

*Available in the U.S. only