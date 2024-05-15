It’s one of the great fallacies that comedy doesn’t need to look good. (Blame years of badly lit Apatow productions and nearly every modern studio release being 4K-shot eye torture.) A strong rebuke might be Criterion releasing Albert Brooks’ Real Life and Mother on 4K in August, a pairing that rings especially strong when placed side-by-side with the month’s other major release, Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Last Emperor. Few would think to give these three titles the same format, but here we are.

Meanwhile, Martha Coolidge’s recently restored Not a Pretty Picture arrives on Blu-ray alongside two by Kira Muratova: Brief Encounters and The Long Farewell, a pair of lesser-seen works given a handsome package.

Find artwork below and more details at Criterion: