Cruise. Criterion. Just a matter of time, really, until the world’s premier movie star made his way into the collection. Smart money might not have been on Paul Brickman’s Risky Business, a great film mostly known for one or two sequences but which will now be seen in 4K when released this July, a month that brings 2,160-pixel releases for Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (featuring an essay from the great novelist Steve Erickson), Perfect Days, Farewell My Concubine, and the stunning-looking Le Samouraï restoration.

Don’t sleep, however, on maybe the best film to get a release in July: Glauber Rocha’s Cinema Novo masterpiece Black God, White Devil, which recently received a 4K restoration that looks so good I envy anybody who saw it for the first time like so.

