April’s an uncommonly strong auteurist month for the Criterion Channel, who will highlight a number of directors––many of whom aren’t often grouped together. Just after we screened House of Tolerance at the Roxy Cinema, Criterion are showing it and Nocturama for a two-film Bertrand Bonello retrospective, starting just four days before The Beast opens. Larger and rarer (but just as French) is the complete Jean Eustache series Janus toured last year. Meanwhile, five William Friedkin films (The Exorcist, Sorcerer, Cruising, Jade, and the rarely mentioned Deal of the Century) and work from Makoto Shinkai, Lizzie Borden, and Rosine Mbakam are given a highlight.

One of my very favorite films, Comrades: Almost a Love Story plays in a series I’ve been trying to program for years: “Hong Kong in New York,” boasting the magnificent Full Moon in New York, Farewell China, and An Autumn’s Tale. Wim Wenders gets his “Adventures in Moviegoing”; After Hours, Personal Shopper, and Werckmeister Harmonies fill out this month’s “Criterion Editions”; series include a film of one-night dramas (e.g. Collateral and Before Sunrise) and noir from 1950 (among them Sunset Boulevard and In a Lonely Place). And don’t sleep on the restoration of Paul Vecchiali’s The Strangler.

See the full list below and more at the Criterion Channel:

5 Centimeters per Second, Makoto Shinkai, 2007

After Hours, Martin Scorsese, 1985

Alix’s Pictures, Jean Eustache, 1980

All the Days of May, Miryam Charles, 2023

The Asphalt Jungle, John Huston, 1950*

An Autumn’s Tale, Mabel Cheung, 1987

As If No Misfortune Had Occurred in the Night, Søren Lind and Larissa Sansour, 2022

Assault on Precinct 13, John Carpenter, 1976

Bad Lieutenant, Abel Ferrara, 1992

Before Sunrise, Richard Linklater, 1995

Born in Flames, Lizzie Borden, 1983

Born to Be Bad, Nicholas Ray, 1950

The Breaking Point, Michael Curtiz, 1950

Caged, John Cromwell, 1950

Children Who Chase Lost Voices, Makoto Shinkai, 2011

Collateral, Michael Mann, 2004*

Come Back, Africa, Lionel Rogosin, 1959

Comrades: Almost a Love Story, Peter Ho-sun Chan, 1996

The Damned Don’t Cry, Vincent Sherman, 1950

Deal of the Century, William Friedkin, 1983

A Dirty Story, Jean Eustache, 1977

Doors of the Past, Rosine Mbakam, 2011

Employment Offer, Jean Eustache, 1982

The Exorcist, William Friedkin, 1973

Exterior Turbulence, Sofia Theodore-Pierce, 2023

Family Nest, Béla Tarr, 1979

Farewell China, Clara Law, 1990

The File on Thelma Jordon, Robert Siodmak, 1950*

Full Moon in New York, Stanley Kwan, 1989

The Garden of Words, Makoto Shinkai, 2013

Gun Crazy, Joseph H. Lewis, 1950

Heat, Michael Mann, 1995

Hieronymus Bosch’s Garden of Delights, Jean Eustache, 1981

House of Pleasures, Bertrand Bonello, 2011

In a Lonely Place, Nicholas Ray, 1950

L’escale, Paul Shemisi, Nizar Saleh, Rob Jacobs, and Anne Reijniers, 2022

Lush: A Far from Home Movie, Phil King, 2024

Mambar Pierrette, Rosine Mbakam, 2023

Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back, John Carluccio, 2019

Microcosmos, Claude Nuridsany and Marie Pérennou, 1996

Mommie Dearest, Frank Perry, 1981

The Mother and the Whore, Jean Eustache, 1973

A Movement Against the Transparency of the Stars of the Seas, Esy Casey, 2023

My Little Loves, Jean Eustache, 1974

Night and the City, Jules Dassin, 1950

No Way Out, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1950

Nocturama, Bertrand Bonello, 2016

Numéro zéro, Jean Eustache, 1971

One Way Street, Hugo Fregonese, 1950*

Oslo, August 31st, Joachim Trier, 2011*

Panic in the Streets, Elia Kazan, 1950

Party on the CAPS, Meriem Bennani, 2018

Personal Shopper, Olivier Assayas, 2016

Phase IV, Saul Bass, 1974

Pier Paolo Pasolini – Agnès Varda – New York – 1967, Agnès Varda, 2022

The Pig, Jean Eustache, 1975

The Place Promised in Our Early Days, Makoto Shinkai, 2004

Promised Lands, Emma Wolukau-Wanambwa, 2018

Regrouping, Lizzie Borden, 1976

Robinson’s Place, Jean Eustache, 1963

Running Scared, Wayne Kramer, 2006

Santa Claus Has Blue Eyes, Jean Eustache, 1966

She and Her Cat, Makoto Shinkai, 1999

The Sleeping City, George Sherman, 1950*

Sorcerer, William Friedkin, 1977

Stage Fright, Alfred Hitchcock, 1950

The Strangler, Paul Vecchiali, 1970

Sunset Boulevard, Billy Wilder, 1950

The Taking, Alexandre O. Philippe, 2021

Them!, Gordon Douglas, 1954

Theta, Lawrence Lek, 2022

Try and Get Me!, Cy Endfield, 1950

The Virgin of Pessac, Jean Eustache, 1969

The Virgin of Pessac 79, Jean Eustache, 1979

A Visual Diary, Shirley Clarke, 1980

Voices of a Distant Star, Makoto Shinkai, 2002

Werckmeister Harmonies, Béla Tarr and Ágnes Hranitzky, 2000

Where the Sidewalk Ends, Otto Preminger, 1950

The Witches of the Orient, Julien Faraut, 2021

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Mike Nichols, 1966

Yaangna Plays Itself, Adam Piron, 2022

You Will Be My Ally, Rosine Mbakam, 2012

*Available in the U.S. only