Bonello Season approaches. In anticipation of the U.S. release of The Beast and, at long last, Coma––or just an excuse to watch one of this (any) century’s greatest films; either works!––The Film Stage is proud to present his masterpiece House of Tolerance at the Roxy Cinema on March 16 and 17, marking New York’s first 35mm showing in five years.

Special thanks to our friends at Janus Films and Film Movement, who will present trailers for their upcoming, respective Bonello releases The Beast and Coma.

The Film Stage readers receive a discounted $12 ticket with mention of our program at the Roxy’s box office. (Don’t be shy––their employees are very nice.) We look forward to seeing you at the movies.

House of Tolerance on 35mm

Saturday, March 16 at 9:15 pm

Sunday, March 17 at 5:00 pm

Bertrand Bonello’s opium-soaked, time-collapsing fever dream of a Parisian brothel caught between the 19th and 20th centuries emerges like the lovechild of Hou Hsiao-hsien’s Flowers of Shanghai and Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof. Screening on 35mm for the first time in years, House of Tolerance is, among other things: a parade of opulent images, a supreme and startling use of music, and his most loving lens on the female form. A shocking mutilation, a gleefully anachronistic dance to the Moody Blues, drugs and sex and astonishing split-screens and flights of fancy that climax with an entirely unprecedented final minute––Bonello captures all with both inebriated detachment and total precision, cementing his place among the greatest living filmmakers.

Watch an interview between Bonello and Blake Williams: