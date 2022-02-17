Having only directed five films across thirty years, the wait for a new Baz Luhrmann feature is usually a long one. For his sixth feature, Elvis, this break has been the longest yet. This summer will finally bring his follow-up to 2013’s The Great Gatsby and the first trailer has now arrived.

Starring Austin Butler, who impressed in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as the rock ‘n roll legend Elvis Presley, the cast also includes Tom Hanks, undergoing quite a transformation to play manager Colonel Tom Parker, who discovered the artist in 1955. Also starring Olivia DeJonge, Yola Quartey, Luke Bracey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Dacre Montgomery, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, and David Wenham, see the trailer below.

Elvis arrives on June 24, 2022.