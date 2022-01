It’s that time of year again. While some directors annually share their favorite films of the year, Steven Soderbergh lists everything he consumed, media-wise. For 2021––another year in which he not only released a new film, but shot another (and produced the Oscars)––he still got plenty of watching in.

Along with catching up on 2021’s new releases (Licorice Pizza, Drive My Car, Red Rocket, West Side Story, The Souvenir Part II, Shiva Baby, Zola, and many more), he took in plenty of classics, including Jaws, Citizen Kane, Metropolis, The French Connection, and Lubitsch’s Ninotchka and Design For Living. Early last year, he also saw a cut of Channing Tatum’s Dog, which doesn’t arrive until next month. He also, of course, screened his latest movies while in post-production, with three viewings of No Sudden Move and three viewings of Kimi, which arrives on February 10 on HBO Max and the first look of which can be seen below.

Check out the list below via his official site.

01/01 SMALL AXE: ALEX WHEATLE, MINARI, LOVER COME BACK, DATELINE

01/02 MASQUES, BETWEEN THE LINES, TWENTIETH CENTURY

01/03 THE BURGLAR (’57)

01/04 Want, Lynn Seger Strong, STAGED, THE INVESTIGATION (3)

01/05 THE INVESTIGATION (3)

01/06 THE MALTESE FALCON

01/07 THE WITNESS

01/08 DATELINE

01/09 The Door, Magda Szabo, PANIC ROOM

01/10 TIGER

01/11 HOTEL

01/12 NO SUDDEN MOVE, 36 HOURS, NIGHT STALKER (3)

01/14 Disloyal, Michael Cohen, NIGHT STALKER, SEARCH PARTY (3)

01/15 SERVANT, ZERO FOCUS, People Like Me, Ellery Lloyd

01/16 BOWHANI JUNCTION

01/23 CALL MY AGENT (2), TIGER, IN & OF ITSELF, OPERATION HALYARD: NO MAN LEFT BEHIND*

01/24 Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid, ON HER MAJESTY’S SECRET SERVICE, SEARCH PARTY (3)

01/25 CALL MY AGENT (2)

01/26 CALL MY AGENT (2), THE NUTTY PORFESSOR (’63), NO SUDDEN MOVE

01/27 SERVANT, THE DAY OF THE JACKAL

01/28 Land of the Blind, Jess Walter, SEARCH PARTY (4)

01/29 MALCOLM & MARIE, IN & OF ITSELF

01/30 DOG, SERVANT, THAT COLD DAY IN THE PARK

01/31 THE LADY AND THE DALE (2)

02/01 Citizen Vince, Jess Walter, THE HILL

02/02 Mike Nichols: A Life, Mark Harris, WHERE DANGER LIVES, BELOW DECK (4)

02/03 BELOW DECK (4)

02/04 BELOW DECK (4)

02/05 BELOW DECK, THE LADY AND THE DALE, MOROCCO

02/06 Fake Accounts, Lauren Oyler, FRAMING BRITNEY SPEARS, DEAR COMRADES!

02/07 SUPER BOWL LV

02/08 BELOW DECK, Trio, William Boyd

02/10 My Year Abroad, Chang-rae Lee, THE VANISHING AT THE CECIL HOTEL (2)

02/11 Super Host, Kate Russo

02/12 STAR WARS (4K77 project version), SERVANT, PREPARATIONS TO BE TOGETHER FOR AN UNKNOWN PERIOD OF TIME

02/13 Jack’s Life: A Biography, Patrick McGilligan, DATELINE, SHANGHAI EXPRESS

02/14 THE LADY AND THE DALE, NORTH BY NORTHWEST

02/15 BELOW DECK

02/17 WRITTEN ON THE WIND

02/19 IN & OF ITSELF

02/20 Luster, Raven Leilani, SERVANT, DATELINE

02/21 Born Standing Up, Steve Martin, ALLEN V. FARROW

02/22 MADE YOU LOOK

02/23 LAPSIS

02/25 SERVANT, Amoralman, Derek Delgaudio

02/27 WORLD’S MOST WANTED (2)

02/28 MONTANA STORY

03/02 NO SUDDEN MOVE

03/03 MURDER AMONG THE MORMONS

03/04 MURDER AMONG THE MORMONS (2)

03/05 SERVANT, NEVENKA

03/06 Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS, SOUND OF METAL

03/07 NEVENKA (2), HOUSE OF CARDIN

03/08 The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen, THE PASSWORD IS COURAGE

03/09 THE CONVERSATION, The Smash-Up, Ali Benjamin

03/10 48HRS

03/11 UNSEAMLY (2)

03/12 UNSEAMLY, SERVANT

03/13 UNSEAMLY, INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE

03/14 The Committed, Viet Thanh Nguyen, A MAN CALLED ADAM, THE 63RD GRAMMY AWARDS

03/15 AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

03/16 THE FATHER

03/19 FORMULA 1: DRIVE TO SURVIVE, SERVANT, NATE BARGATZE: THE GREATEST AVERAGE AMERICAN

03/20 Shooting Midnight Cowboy, Glenn Frankel, IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING: AIRLANDER, PANIC ROOM

03/21 FORMULA 1: DRIVE TO SURVIVE (4), IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING: THE BLACK PEARL

03/22 FORMULA 1: DRIVE TO SURVIVE (2), CALLS

03/24 FORMULA 1: DRIVE TO SURVIVE (3)

03/25 It’s the Pictures That Got Small, Edited by Anthony Slide

03/26 CASINO

03/27 IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING: SECRETS OF THE SUPER TANKER, DATELINE

03/28 REPULSION, THE LOST WEEKEND, The Decagon House Murders, Yukito Ayatsuji

03/30 Begin principal photography on KIMI

04/04 ROSEMARY’S BABY, Mona, Pola Oloixarac

04/09 THIS IS A ROBBERY: THE WORLD’S GREATEST ART HEIST

04/10 THIS IS A ROBBERY: THE WORLD’S GREATEST ART HEIST (2)

04/11 A KIND OF LOVING

04/16 THE LETTER (’40)

04/18 STORYVILLE: DECADENCE AND DOWNFALL, THE SHAH OF IRAN’S ULTIMATE PARTY

04/25 THE 93RD OSCARS

04/29 Life’s Edge: The Search for What It Means To Be Alive, Carl Zimmer

04/30 “Hairball”, Margaret Atwood, The Jaws Log, Carl Gottlieb

05/01 CROUPIER

05/02 The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell, JAWS

05/03 THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY PART ONE

05/04 Second Place, Rachel Cusk, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY PART TWO

05/06 A Lonely Man, Chris Power

05/14 KIMI

05/17 The Plot, Jean Hanff Korelitz, EAST SIDE, WEST SIDE, SHRILL (2)

05/18 NICHOLS AND MAY: TAKE TWO

05/20 Blow Your House Down, Gina Frangello

05/21 Creativity, Inc., Ed Catmull, A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW

05/23 Home Land, Sam Lipsyte

05/24 BEAST, ON DANGEROUS GROUND, DANCE, GIRL, DANCE

05/25 Venus Drive, Sam Lipsyte

05/26 THE EXILES, WRATH OF MAN

05/27 The Subject Steve, Sam Lipsyte, NAIL BOMBER: MANHUNT, STATE FUNERAL

05/28 LIFE AT THE TOP, CAUGHT

05/29 SEBASTIAN

06/01 JOURNEY INTO FEAR, MOVIE MOVIE

06/02 The Other Black Girl, Zakiya Dailia Harris

06/04 HACKS (2)

06/05 KIMI

06/06 HACKS (2), Hot Stew, Fiona Mozley

06/07 HACKS (2)

06/08 Atmospheric Disturbances, Rivka Galchen

06/08 THE NIGHT OF THE FOLLOWING DAY

06/09 MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

06/10 HACKS (2), JUGGERNAUT

06/11 MADE FOR LOVE (2)

06/12 Impersonation, Heidi Pitlor, MADE FOR LOVE (2), WENT THE DAY WELL?

06/13 The White Rose, Jean Hanff Korelitz

06/15 MADE FOR LOVE (2)

06/17 KIMI

06/20 From Reverence to Rape, Molly Haskell, DAVE (2), DANGEROUS (’35)

06/21 BELOW DECK

06/22 “A Very Expensive Posion”, Lucy Prebble, MADE FOR LOVE (2), I AM WAITING

06/23 THE BLUE GARDENIA

06/25 “Enron” Lucy Prebble

06/26 “The Effect”, “The Sugar Syndrome” Lucy Prebble, DEEP END (’70)

06/27 Double Blind, Edward St. Aubyn

06/28 The Damage, Caitlin Wahrer, BELOW DECK, GOLDEN (2)

06/29 GOLDEN, THE WHITE TIGER

06/30 SOPHIE: A MURDER IN WEST CORK

07/01 DAVE, SOPHIE: A MURDER IN WEST CORK

07/02 Steven Spielberg and Duel, Steven Awalt, SOPHIE: A MURDER IN WEST CORK

07/03 THE KILLERS (’46)

07/04 CAN’T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD: PART ONE

07/05 BELOW DECK

07/06 CAN’T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD: PART ONE

07/07 CAN’T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD: PART TWO, GOLDEN, Wayward, Dana Spiotta

07/08 CAN’T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD: PART THREE

07/09 CAN’T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD: PART FOUR, Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, ELIZA MAZUNAGA: ONCE UPON A CRIME (2), DAVE

07/10 CAN’T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD: PART FIVE, “Unread Messages” Sally Rooney, Everybody: A Book About Freedom, Olivia Laing, MACGREGOR VS. POIRIER 3, DUEL

07/11 CAN’T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD: PART SIX, ELIZE MUZUNAGA: ONCE UPON A CRIME (2), THE WHITE LOTUS

07/12 BELOW DECK

07/14 GOLDEN

07/15 DAVE

07/16 NAOMI OSAKA (3)

07/17 MCCARTNEY 3.2.1.

07/18 Should We Stay or Should We Go, Lionel Shriver, THE WHITE LOTUS, MCCARTNEY 3.2.1. (2)

07/19 MCCARTNEY 3.2.1 (2), BELOW DECK, STORMY WEATHER

07/21 GOLDEN, SHIVA BABY

07/22 DAVE

07/23 ZOLA, The Vixen, Francine Prose

07/24 Intimacies, Katie Kitamura, THE GOOD DIE YOUNG, THE WHITE LOTUS, 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES

07/25 Bath Haus, P.J. Vernon, 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES

07/26 BELOW DECK, 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES

07/27 A Separation, Katie Kitamura, 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES

07/28 Always Crashing in the Same Car, Matthew Specktor, 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES

07/29 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES

07/30 TO LESLIE, 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES

07/31 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/01 The Lying Life of Adults, Elena Ferrante, 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES, THE WHITE LOTUS

08/02 SUMMER OF SOUL, 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES, BELOW DECK, DAVE

08/03 “Riding the Bull”, Skye Falling, Mia McKenzie, 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/05 THE LOCKET

08/06 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/07 Afterparties, Anthony Veasna So, 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES, THE SCAPEGOAT, MURDER MOST FOUL

08/08 The Science of Storytelling, Will Storr, The Beginners, Anne Serre, THE WHITE LOTUS, DAVE, UFO

08/09 THE TRIAL (’18), AIR CONDITIONER, BELOW DECK

08/10 TROUBLE IN PARADISE

08/11 YOUTH OF THE BEAST, COCAINE COWBOYS (2)

08/12 Extreme Economies, Ricard Davies, COCAINE COWBOYS (2), DAVE

08/13 THE LEATHER BOYS, COCAINE COWBOYS

08/14 Hunger, Knut Hamsun, THE DEBUSSY FILM, THE MUSIC LOVERS, MISHA AND THE WOLVES, AND GOD CREATED WOMAN (’56)

08/15 COCAINE COWBOYS, THE WHITE LOTUS

08/16 Edge Case, YZ Chin, BELOW DECK

08/17 The Startup Wife, Tahmina Anam,

08/18 AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS (2)

08/19 The Guest List, Lucy Foley, DIARY OF A MAD HOUSEWIFE

08/20 We Are The Brennans, Tracey Lange

08/21 The Hunting Party, Lucy Foley, PATTERNS

08/22 Running Against the Tide, Captain Lee with Michael Shohl, NEAL BRENNAN: 3 MICS, STILLWATER

08/25 Steven Spielberg: A Life in Film, Molly Haskell

08/27 AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS, BELOW DECK

08/28 BOB ROSS: HAPPY ACCIDENTS, BETRAYAL AND GREED

08/30 NINOTCHKA

08/31 DESIGN FOR LIVING

09/03 AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS, US OPEN

09/04 Something New Under the Sun, Alexandra Kleeman, US OPEN

09/05 “The Call to Action Mom” George Saunders, US OPEN

09/06 Mrs. March, Virginia Fieto, US OPEN

09/07 US OPEN

09/08 Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, US OPEN

09/09 US OPEN

09/10 US OPEN, AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS, AMERICAN MASTERS: MIKE NICHOLS

09/11 US OPEN, Aurora, David Koepp

09/12 US OPEN, THE LOST LEONARDO

09/13 BELOW DECK

09/14 SHARE

09/20 BELOW DECK, SCHUMACHER

09/22 The Darkroom of Damocles, Willem Frederik Hermans, SOLITARY, THE BAREFOOT CONTESSA, 1941

09/24 Competing with Idiots, Nick Davis

09/25 “Magic Mike Live” Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin

09/27 The Right to Sex, Amia Srinivasan, BELOW DECK, WHAT SHE SAID: THE ART OF PAULINE KAEL

09/28 DINNER AT EIGHT, Double Feature, Donald E. Westlake

09/30 AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS, The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman

10/01 The Man Who Died Twice, Richard Osman, Castle in the Air, Donald E. Westlake, RHYTHM THIEF, TWO WEEKS IN ANOTHER TOWN, THE BEST OF EVERYTHING

10/02 THE MOST DANGEROUS GAME (’32), PSYCHO (’60)

10/03 Forever and a Death, Donald E. Westlake

10/04 BELOW DECK

10/05 DAVE CHAPPELLE: THE CLOSER, UNTOLD: DEAL WITH THE DEVIL, THREE DAYS OF THE CONDOR

10/06 Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead

10/09 AMERICAN GRAFFITI

10/11 A Calling for Charley Barnes, Joshua Ferris

10/13 THE BADLANDERS

10/14 EXTRAPOLATIONS

10/16 Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Film in a White World, Wil Haygood

10/17 The Pessimists, Bethany Bell

10/23 How to Save Your Own Life, Erica Jong, Psycho, Robert Bloch, DUNE (’21)

10/24 SUCCESSION, THE COBWEB

10/25 BELOW DECK (2), CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

10/28 Island, Thomas Perry, BAD GIRLS GO TO HELL

10/29 BURBERRY: OPEN SPACES*, THE MOTIVE (4)

10/30 EXTRAPOLATIONS, THE FLY (’58), PATRICIA HIGHSMITH, 1971, HITCHCOCK ON CAVETT, THE THING (’82)

10/31 SUCCESSION

11/02 DATELINE

11/03 THE MALTESE FALCON, WHERE THE SIDEWALK ENDS

11/04 METROPOLIS (’84, Moroder)

11/05 JULIA (’21), PURPLE NOON

11/06 UNCLENCHING THE FISTS, ALVAREZ VS PLANT, JAWS

11/07 SUCCESSION, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

11/08 BELOW DECK

11/09 The Four, Scott Galloway

11/11 “The Shark is Broken”, Ian Shaw and Joseph Mixon

11/12 My Body, Emily Ratajkowski, PASSING, BLACK WIDOW (’54)

11/13 THE FRENCH CONNECTION

11/14 PHOEBE ROBINSON: SORRY, HARRIET TUBMAN, SUCCESSION, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

11/16 BELOW DECK

11/17 CLOVERFIELD, THE WIMBLEDON KIDNAPPING, NIAGARA

11/18 I HATE SUZIE, RYAN’S DAUGHTER

11/19 JOCKEY, NASHVILLE

11/20 The Bluest Eye, Toni Morrison, BLACK CHRISTMAS (’74), DEAN MARTIN: KING OF COOL, CRAWFORD VS PORTER

11/21 SUCCESSION, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

11/22 Our Country Friends, Gary Shteyngart, Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings, Sarah Cooper, THE CURSE OF VON DUTCH (3), BELOW DECK

11/23 EXTRAPOLATIONS

11/24 ONLY FANS: SELLING SEXY

11/25 THE BEATLES GET BACK PART ONE, SOUTH PARK: POST COVID

11/26 THE BEATLES GET BACK PART TWO, DIG DEEPER: THE DISAPPEARANCE OF BIRGIT MEIER (2), ALICE IN THE CITIES, HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON: INVEST IN REAL ESTATE

11/27 THE BEATLES GET BACK PART THREE, THE HAND OF GOD, ALIEN

11/28 SUCCESSION

11/29 CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, BELOW DECK

11/30 DIG DEEPER: THE DISAPPEARANCE OF BIRGIT MEIER (2)

12/01 ENEMIES OF THE STATE

12/03 THE REF, THE SOUVENIR PART II

12/04 Thieve’s Dozen, Donald E. Westlake, DRIVE MY CAR, HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON: APPRECIATE WINE, JAWS

12/05 THE UNSUSPECTED, SUCCESSION, CITIZEN KANE

12/06 CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, BELOW DECK

12/08 PEN15, MURDER ON THE COAST

12/09 A Line to Kill, Anthony Horowitz, WEST SIDE STORY (’21)

12/10 ‘TWAS THE FIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS, DON’T BOTHER TO KNOCK

12/11 HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON: FIND A SPOT, A SWAN LAKE

12/12 Who is Maud Dixon?, Alexandra Andrews, WEST SIDE STORY (’61)

12/13 The Word is Murder, Anthony Horowitz, SUCCESSION

12/14 CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, A MURDER AT STARVING ROCK (2)

12/15 BELOW DECK, A MURDER AT STARVING ROCK

12/16 LOUIS CK: SORRY

12/18 The Sentence is Death, Anthony Horowitz

12/19 HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON: THROW OUT YOUR BATTERIES

12/20 CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, BELOW DECK

12/22 LICORICE PIZZA

12/23 THE 39 STEPS, Assembly, Natasha Brown

12/24 THE VERDICT (’46), HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON: REMEMBER YOUR DREAMS, THE APARTMENT

12/25 A HARD DAY’S NIGHT

12/26 RED ROCKET

12/27 WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION, SUPER HEIST

12/28 PEN15, THE KILLING

12/29 THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD (3), MONA LISA

12/30 THE UNDERGROUND RAILROD (3), Self Care, Leigh Stein

12/31 THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD (4), Why Me?, Donald E. Westlake, HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON: BE SPONTANEOUS, ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK