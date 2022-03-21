About a year ago we got the news that Tony Leung and Andy Lau would finally be reuniting after their trio of Infernal Affairs films. Coming from Infernal Affairs writer Felix Chong, who scripts and directs, the film was announced with the title Goldfinger (though no relation to Bond), but now some are referring to it as Once Upon a Time in Hong-Kong. Whatever it may end up being called, the first look has arrived above courtesy of Kevin Ma.

With it being 18 years since their last collaboration, the film carries much anticipation and hopefully we’ll get news about its release soon. The thriller also stars Simon Yam, Philip Keung, Alex Fong Chung-sun, Charlene Choi, Chin Ka-lok, and Carlos Chan. It’s inspired by the story of the Hong Kong conglomerate Carrian Group, which was embroiled in a scandal, and one can check out the synopsis below.

Set in the 1980s, the film depicts cut-throat machinations between Hong Kong’s jostling business elites amidst the backdrop of the tail end of British colonial rule. It tells the story of the rise and bust of a fictional Hong Kong company called Jiali Group, following the travails of its chairman Cheng Yiyan through 15 years of investigations by the Independent Commission Against Corruption as murders are committed, billions in market value evaporate and millions are spent on litigation fees.

Expect a release later this year for Goldfinger and, if you missed it last year, see video from the film’s announcement below.