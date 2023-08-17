More than two years since the news that Tony Leung and Andy Lau would finally reunite from Infernal Affairs, with that saga’s writer Felix Chong on scripting and directing duties––and nearly 18 months since a first preview––The Goldfinger is finally prepping a December 30 release in Hong Kong. A long wait, surely, and one that is finally being rewarded with a full-length, lively English-subtitled trailer.
The thriller also stars Simon Yam, Philip Keung, Alex Fong Chung-sun, Charlene Choi, Chin Ka-lok, and Carlos Chan, and is inspired by the story of the Hong Kong conglomerate Carrian Group, which was embroiled in a scandal.
Find preview, poster, and synopsis below:
Set in the 1980s, the film depicts cut-throat machinations between Hong Kong’s jostling business elites amidst the backdrop of the tail end of British colonial rule. It tells the story of the rise and bust of a fictional Hong Kong company called Jiali Group, following the travails of its chairman Cheng Yiyan through 15 years of investigations by the Independent Commission Against Corruption as murders are committed, billions in market value evaporate and millions are spent on litigation fees.