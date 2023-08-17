More than two years since the news that Tony Leung and Andy Lau would finally reunite from Infernal Affairs, with that saga’s writer Felix Chong on scripting and directing duties––and nearly 18 months since a first preview––The Goldfinger is finally prepping a December 30 release in Hong Kong. A long wait, surely, and one that is finally being rewarded with a full-length, lively English-subtitled trailer.

The thriller also stars Simon Yam, Philip Keung, Alex Fong Chung-sun, Charlene Choi, Chin Ka-lok, and Carlos Chan, and is inspired by the story of the Hong Kong conglomerate Carrian Group, which was embroiled in a scandal.

Find preview, poster, and synopsis below: