It’s been a long wait for The Goldfinger, which reunites Infernal Affairs stars Tony Leung and Andy Lau with writer-director Felix Chong: production began in February of 2021, our first look arrived spring 2022, and for some time it was all quiet on the eastern front. But a trailer this summer confirmed it’ll hit Hong Kong on December 30, and with only a month to go there’s a new, English-subbed preview that suggests the film will, at least for extravagance, have been worth the wait.
The thriller also stars Simon Yam, Philip Keung, Alex Fong Chung-sun, Charlene Choi, Chin Ka-lok, and Carlos Chan, and is inspired by the story of the Hong Kong conglomerate Carrian Group, which was embroiled in a scandal.
Set in the 1980s, the film depicts cut-throat machinations between Hong Kong’s jostling business elites amidst the backdrop of the tail end of British colonial rule. It tells the story of the rise and bust of a fictional Hong Kong company called Jiali Group, following the travails of its chairman Cheng Yiyan through 15 years of investigations by the Independent Commission Against Corruption as murders are committed, billions in market value evaporate and millions are spent on litigation fees.