It’s been a long wait for The Goldfinger, which reunites Infernal Affairs stars Tony Leung and Andy Lau with writer-director Felix Chong: production began in February of 2021, our first look arrived spring 2022, and for some time it was all quiet on the eastern front. But a trailer this summer confirmed it’ll hit Hong Kong on December 30, and with only a month to go there’s a new, English-subbed preview that suggests the film will, at least for extravagance, have been worth the wait.

The thriller also stars Simon Yam, Philip Keung, Alex Fong Chung-sun, Charlene Choi, Chin Ka-lok, and Carlos Chan, and is inspired by the story of the Hong Kong conglomerate Carrian Group, which was embroiled in a scandal.