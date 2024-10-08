A premiere in the World Cinema Documentary section at Sundance earlier this year, Arun Bhattarai and Dorottya Zurbó’s Agent of Happiness is quite an intriguing premise, following Bhutan’s official “Happiness Agents” as they quantify the true measure of happiness across the land. Picked up by Film Movement for a release at Quad Cinema in NYC beginning on November 1 and the Laemmle Monica 4 in LA on November 15, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “How is happiness measured? Can satisfaction with one’s life be rated on a scale from one to ten? The Kingdom of Bhutan’s famous – and highly exoticized – government policy measuring its nation’s Gross National Happiness operates on the idea that the basic tenets of fulfillment can and should be quantified when calculating their nation’s development. Happiness Agent Amber Gurung embarks throughout the Himalayan mountains to survey the contentment of citizens from different households and lifestyles. While Amber dutifully administers this census, he too is forced to confront his own struggles with fulfillment, and question what makes him happy.”

See the exclusive trailer below.