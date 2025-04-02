Expanding her scope (and color palette) after her dryly hilarious debut El Planeta, Amalia Ulman is back with Magic Farm. Starring Chloë Sevigny, Simon Rex, Alex Wolff, and Joe Apollonio, the Sundance premiere follows a film crew who travels to Argentina to profile a local musician, but their ineptitude leads them into the wrong country. As they collaborate with locals to create a viral trend, relationships form amid an unfolding health crisis. With the film picked up by MUBI for a theatrical release on April 25, its first trailer has arrived.

Kent M. Wllhelm said in his review, “I was sold on the premise of satirizing opportunistic content creators who play dress-up as journalists, but weaving that into the storylines of the ensemble cast is no easy task for a sophomore feature. The plot gets lost; when it feels like there’s too much going on, nothing gets to shine. There’s nevertheless fun to be had in Magic Farm; importantly, Ulman’s voice and perspective are what stick with you after the credits roll. It’s encouraging to see a young director experiment, venturing into new narrative and stylistic territory.”

See the trailer below.