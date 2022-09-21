While we’re in the middle of the fall festival season, with Telluride, Venice, and TIFF in the rearview, and NYFF, BFI London, and AFI Fest on the horizon, it’s time to round up some of our early favorites. We’ve polled our contributors from Venice and TIFF to share their top picks, which one can see below along with our ongoing coverage here.

David Katz (@davidfabiankatz)

1. Saint Omer (Alice Diop)

2. Trenque Lauquen (Laura Citarella)

3. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Laura Poitras)

4. Master Gardener (Paul Schrader)

5. The Whale (Darren Aronofsky)

6. Love Life (Kôji Fukada)

7. Blonde (Andrew Dominik)

8. A Couple (Frederick Wiseman)

9. In Viaggio (Gianfranco Rosi)

10. The Eternal Daughter (Joanna Hogg)

Luke Hicks (@lou_kicks)

1. Bones and All (Luca Guadagnino)

2. Other People’s Children (Rebecca Zlotowski)

3. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Laura Poitras)

4. The Eternal Daughter (Joanna Hogg)

5. Athena (Romain Gavras)

6. White Noise (Noah Baumbach)

7. The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

8. TÁR (Todd Field)

9. The Kiev Trial (Sergei Loznitsa)

10. Monica (Andrea Pallaoro)

Jared Mobarak (@jaredmobarak)

1. How to Blow Up a Pipeline (Daniel Goldhaber)

2. Skin Deep (Alex Schaad)

3. Roost (Amy Redford)

4. Snow and the Bear (Selcen Ergun)

5. Muru (Tearepa Kahi)

6. Riceboy Sleeps (Anthony Shim)

7. Bones of Crows (Marie Clements)

8. Sanctuary (Zachary Wigon)

9. Victim (Michal Blasko)

10. A Gaza Weekend (Basil Khalil)

Rory O’Connor (@RorySeanOC)

1. TÁR (Todd Field)

2. In Viaggio (Gianfranco Rosi)

3. Saint Omer (Alice Diop)

4. Master Gardener (Paul Schrader)

5. Athena (Romain Gavras)

6. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Laura Poitras)

7. Love Life (Kôji Fukada)

8. The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

C.J. Prince (@cj_prin)

1. The Eternal Daughter (Joanna Hogg)

2. The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

3. The Maiden (Graham Foy)

4. EVENTIDE (Sharon Lockhart)

5. Sick (John Hyams)



HMs: How to Blow Up a Pipeline (Daniel Goldhaber), It’s What Each Person Needs (Sophy Romvari), Untold Hours (Daniel Warth), backflip (Nikita Diakur)

Christopher Schobert (@filmswoon)

1. Women Talking (Sarah Polley)

2. The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg)

3. The Eternal Daughter (Joanna Hogg)

4. Emily (Frances O’Connor)

5. I Like Movies (Chandler Levack)

6. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Rian Johnson)

7. One Fine Morning (Mia Hansen-Løve)

8. North of Normal (Carly Stone)

9. Queens of the Qing Dynasty (Ashley McKenzie)

10. The Menu (Mark Mylod)

Ethan Vestby (@ethanves)

1. The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg)

2. I Thought the World of You (Kurt Walker)

3. Viking (Stephane Lafleur)

4. The Inspection (Elegance Bratton)

5. Walk Up (Hong Sang-soo)

