As we continue to explore the best in 2025, today we’re taking a look at the articles that you, our dear readers, enjoyed the most throughout the past twelve months. Spanning reviews, interviews, features, podcasts, news, and trailers, check out the highlights below and return for more year-end coverage.

Most-Read Reviews

1. Anniversary by Rory O’Connor

2. Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die by Eric Vespe

3. Kiss of the Spider Woman by Jourdain Searles

4. The 2025 Oscar-Nominated Animated Short Films by Jared Mobarak

5. Materialists by Jourdain Searles

6. Hamnet by Dan Mecca

7. Nuremberg by Ethan Vestby

8. Mickey 17 by Leonardo Goi

9. If I Had Legs I’d Kick You by Jourdain Searles

10. No Other Choice by Christopher Schobert

Most-Read Interviews

1. One Battle After Another Editor Andy Jurgensen on Cutting Paul Thomas Anderson’s Action-Comedy Epic by Jordan Raup

2. “That Cut Is Stanley’s Cut”: Nigel Galt on Editing Eyes Wide Shut with Kubrick by Nick Newman

3. Kelly Reichardt on The Mastermind: “Question Why You Want the Things You Want” by Michael Frank

4. Mamoru Oshii on Why Angel’s Egg Could Never Be Made Today by Eli Friedberg

5. “Not Everybody Has to Be Likable”: Stellan Skarsgård on Sentimental Value and Suffering by Daniel Eagan

6. Peter Deming on a Life with David Lynch Through Lost Highway, Mulholland Dr., Twin Peaks, and Unrecorded Night by Nick Newman

7. “It Was Worth the Hassle”: The Brutalist Editor Dávid Jancsó on Deliberate Pacing, Multiple Formats, and Crying at Venice by Jordan Raup

8. “All Grief is Unique”: David Cronenberg on The Shrouds, Life Beyond Story, and Making iPhones Cinematic by Nick Newman

9. “The Phones Became Weapons”: Anthony Dod Mantle on Animating 28 Years Later with Danny Boyle by Nick Newman

10. Paul Schrader on Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters‘ 40-Years-Late Japanese Premiere by Nick Newman

Most-Read Features

1. “It is a Kingdom of Conscience or Nothing”: Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven at 20 by Dan Mecca

2. The 100 Most-Anticipated Films of 2026

3. One Battle After Another: Pop Culture Glossary by Cory Everett

4. The Film Stage’s Top 50 Films of 2025

5. The Best Cinematography of 2025

6. Pynchon, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Postmodernism on Film by Gideon Leek

7. The Best Documentaries of 2025

8. The 50 Best 2025 Films You Might Have Missed

9. All 2025 Films Having Awards-Qualifying, One-Week Releases

10. The Best Undistributed Films of 2025

Most-Listened-To Podcast Episodes

1. Alan Rudolph on Choose Me

2. Is Tom Cruise Evil?

3. Carson Lund on Eephus and Hesse Deni on CHAOS

4. Remembering Robert Redford

5. Filipe Furtado on Brazilian Cinema

6. Maggie Cheung (with Nick Newman)

7. David Cronenberg (with Veronica Fitzpatrick)

8. Philip Seymour Hoffman

9. Dave Kehr on Film Restoration, Preservation, and MoMA’s Silent Movie Week

10. Dennis Lim on the 63rd New York Film Festival

Most-Read News Stories

1. Steven Spielberg Praises Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another: “What an Insane Movie”

2. Paul Thomas Anderson Selects Five Films to Watch Ahead of One Battle After Another

3. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another Test Screens, Confirmed to Be Modern Update on Vineland

4. Paul Thomas Anderson on Getting Thomas Pynchon’s Blessing to Radically Adapt Vineland: “I Stole the Parts That Really Resonated with Me”

5. John Waters’ Top 10 Films of 2025 Include Eddington, Final Destination Bloodlines, Sirāt & More

6. Download the 2025 Awards Season Screenplays

7. A David Lynch Short Film From 2018 is Now Available to Watch for the First Time

8. David Lynch Spoke to Naomi Watts and Laura Dern About New Project Last Fall: “He Was Not, In Any Way, Done”

9. No Other Land Now Available to Watch at Home for a Limited Time in Support of Masafer Yatta Communities

10. A New Novel by Thomas Pynchon Will Arrive as Paul Thomas Anderson’s Vineland Adaptation Hits Theaters

Most-Watched Trailers

1. Tsui Hark Returns In U.S. Trailer for Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants

2. An Italian Box-Office Sensation Comes to U.S. in New Trailer for There’s Still Tomorrow

3. Leonardo DiCaprio Has No Fear in New Trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another

4. Exclusive Trailer for Ellroy vs. L.A. Enters the Mind of a Noir Master

5. Magellan Trailer: Lav Diaz’s Epic Opens This January

6. X-Rated Trailer for Bruce LaBruce’s The Visitor Offers Up an Explicit Game of Seduction

7. Pedro Almodóvar Returns to Spain in First Trailer for Bitter Christmas

8. Sex Work in 1970s Japan Gets the Spotlight in Exclusive Trailer for Noboru Tanaka’s Newly Restored The Oldest Profession

9. Léa Seydoux, Elle Fanning, and Luca Marinelli Lead New Trailer for Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

10. First Trailer for In the Mood for Love 2001 Expands Wong Kar-wai’s Classic Romance

