One of our favorite traditions in best-of-the-year festivities is a lineup that tends to find a more interesting path than any guilds or critics groups. The wonderfully eccentric John Waters, whose tastes always includes a mix of the unexpected and underseen, hasn’t let us down with his top 10 films of 2025.

Published at Vulture, his top 10 is led by Ari Aster’s Eddington, which he calls a “disagreeable but highly entertaining tale as exhausting as today’s politics with characters nobody could possibly root for.” He adds, “Yet it’s so terrifyingly funny, so confusingly chaste and kinky that you’ll feel coo-coo crazy and oh-so-cultural after watching. If you don’t like this film, I hate you.”

Also making his list is the latest Final Destination film (which he calls “the best sequel to the coolest cinematic franchise ever”), Oliver Laxe’s thrilling desert rave adventure Sirāt, Alain Guiraudie’s comic queer thriller Misericordia, Bruno Dumont’s outlandish sci-fi tale The Empire, and a handful of under-the-radar discoveries.

Check out the list below, along with our reviews where available.

1. Eddington (Ari Aster)

2. Final Destination Bloodlines (Zach Lipovsky, Adam Stein)

3. Oslo Trilogy (Dag Johan Haugerud)

4. Sirāt (Oliver Laxe)

5. Sauna (Mathias Broe)

6. Room Temperature (Dennis Cooper, Zac Farley)

7. Misericordia (Alain Guiraudie)

8. When Fall Is Coming (François Ozon)

9. My Mom Jayne (Mariska Hargitay)

10. The Empire (Bruno Dumont)