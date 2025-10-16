As we get closer to the end of 2025 and various critics and voting bodies collate their year-end lists and ballots, the question of what is eligible for such selection often crops up. It’s become common practice for distributors to give a quiet, one-week awards-qualifying run divorced from the standard promotion a theatrical rollout will earn, instead saving that for a window early the following year.
To help keep better track of these releases, we have an annual feature detailing films designated in this category. As we begin our year-end coverage in the coming months, here at The Film Stage we consider any feature that receives a one-week qualifying run in a U.S. theater to be a release in that year, so expect a number of these to be featured soon.
Check out the list below, featuring films in alphabetical order, noting the start date of the one-week run, location, and 2026 release date where available. If you are a reader and spot a film getting a quiet awards-qualifying run or a distributor that would like your film to be considered for this list, reach out to [email protected] or @TheFilmStage.
- All That’s Left of You (Nov. 28 at LA’s Laemmle Royal; opens Jan. 9)
- Alpha (Oct. 17 at NYC’s AMC Bay Plaza and LA’s AMC Covina 17; opens March 13)
- The Chronology of Water (Dec. TBD; opens Jan. TBD)
- Dead’s Man Wire (Dec. 12; opens Jan. 9)
- Kokuho (Nov. 14 at LA’s CityWalk Hollywood, Nov. 21 at NYC’s Angelika)
- A Magnificent Life (Nov. 21 at NYC’s Village East)
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Sept. 19 at LA’s NoHo 7)
- My Father’s Shadow (TBD; opens Feb. 6)
- Pillion (Oct. 31 at LA’s Laemmle Newhall, opens Feb. TBD)
- The President’s Cake (Dec. 12 at NYC’s Village East)
- A Private Life (Dec. 5 at NYC’s Village East; opens Jan. 16)
- Scarlet (Dec. 12; opens Feb. 6)
- Sirāt (Nov. 14 at NYC’s Film at Lincoln Center; opens Jan. TBD)
While these aren’t qualifying runs, here are a handful of films getting limited runs beginning in late December and will expand through January:
- Cover-Up (Dec. 19)
- The Plague (Dec. 24)
- Father Mother Sister Brother (Dec. 24)
- No Other Choice (Dec. 25)
- The Testament of Ann Lee (Dec. 25)
Be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll update with new qualifying runs and late-December releases are added.