As we get closer to the end of 2025 and various critics and voting bodies collate their year-end lists and ballots, the question of what is eligible for such selection often crops up. It’s become common practice for distributors to give a quiet, one-week awards-qualifying run divorced from the standard promotion a theatrical rollout will earn, instead saving that for a window early the following year.

To help keep better track of these releases, we have an annual feature detailing films designated in this category. As we begin our year-end coverage in the coming months, here at The Film Stage we consider any feature that receives a one-week qualifying run in a U.S. theater to be a release in that year, so expect a number of these to be featured soon.

Check out the list below, featuring films in alphabetical order, noting the start date of the one-week run, location, and 2026 release date where available. If you are a reader and spot a film getting a quiet awards-qualifying run or a distributor that would like your film to be considered for this list, reach out to [email protected] or @TheFilmStage.

While these aren’t qualifying runs, here are a handful of films getting limited runs beginning in late December and will expand through January:

Be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll update with new qualifying runs and late-December releases are added.