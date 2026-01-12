On a special 2025 wrap-up podcast, The Film Stage co-founder and editor-in-chief Jordan Raup is joined by managing editor and Emulsion host Nick Newman and The B-Side co-host Conor O’Donnell to discuss our favorite films of the year.

We also discuss our favorite first-viewings of the year, favorite documentaries, the most overrated and most overlooked films of 2025. Before signing off, we provide a look ahead at our most-anticipated films of 2026, plus a few films coming this year we’ve already seen to have on your radar.

On the episode, we also discuss The Film Stage’s Top 50 Films of 2025, The Film Stage’s 100 Most-Anticipated Films of 2026, and more of our year-end features. Thanks for listening all year long, and stay tuned for more conversations!

Listen below and subscribe here.