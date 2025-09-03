We’re now just a few weeks away from the main event of the fall: the release of Paul Thomas Anderson’s highly anticipated One Battle After Another. The director has now chimed in with a special note regarding VistaVision and 70mm screenings (see locations here) as tickets for select “first showing” IMAX 70mm screenings on September 24 are now on sale ahead of the film’s September 26 release. The screenings are titled “Strategically Unprepared” and one can see NYC’s AMC Lincoln Square listing here, with more locations nationwide here.

Anderson has also returned to TCM to program five films that will be presented on the opening day of One Battle After Another. While not particularly naming them as influences, their connection to his latest film are clear: Sidney Lumet’s Running on Empty, following an activist family on the run after; Martin Brest’s buddy action comedy Midnight Run; William Friedkin’s The French Connection, which boasts one of the best car chases on film G;illo Pontecorvo’s revolutionary epic The Battle of Algiers; and John Ford’s western classic The Searchers, also shot on VistaVision and also centering on tracking down a kidnapped child.

See PTA’s note below and trailers for his quintet of influences.

Running on Empty (Sidney Lumet)

The Battle of Algiers (Gillo Pontecorvo)

Midnight Run (Martin Brest)

The French Connection (William Friedkin)

The Searchers (John Ford)