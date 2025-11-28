I blinked once and it was time for end-of-2025 lists. Few things herald the onslaught quite so seriously as Cahiers du cinéma’s annual countdown, which has characteristically mixed stateside favorites, major festival debuts, and titles awaiting a bigger moment.

Leading the pack is Albert Serra‘s Afternoons of Solitude (a 2024 debut that only arrived on most shores this year), while Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another earns the salutary second-place prize. Cahiers‘ year in review continues with Nadav Lapid’s Yes and Kleber Mendonça Filho‘s The Secret Agent; further down the list, Richard Linklater‘s Nouvelle Vague earns perhaps the most significant plaudit that particular film could receive, while Christian Petzold’s slightly divisive Miroirs No. 3 closes out proceedings. Among films that have received less attention in North American markets, Pedro Pinho’s I Only Rest in the Storm and Sophie Letourneur’s L’aventura occupy middle spots; further down are Vincent Barré and Pierre Creton’s 7 Walks with Mark Brown and Matteo Eustachon, Léo Couture, and Anton Balekdjian’s Laurent dans le vent.

See the full list below: