One of the loveliest titles I saw at last year’s New York Film Festival was Pierre Creton (A Prince) and Vincent Barré’s tranquil, rejuvenating new documentary 7 Walks with Mark Brown. Following paleobotanist Mark Brown on seven walks through Normandy’s flora life, with an invigorating second-half formal shift best left unspoiled, the film was picked up by Several Futures for a U.S. release beginning on June 20 at NYC’s BAM. Ahead of the release, we’re delighted to exclusively premiere the new trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “Accompanied by a small crew, Creton and Barré follow paleobotanist Mark Brown across seven locations in Normandy as he seeks out native plants from which an ancient garden could be created and explains, with the loving tenderness of a true expert, the etymology, beauty, and scientific properties of the region’s flora.”

With Creton and Barré in person, the release will also be accompanied by a retrospective at BAM of the artistic partners’ work titled Erotic Nature: The Films of Pierre Creton & Vincent Barré, which will include five feature films: A Prince (2024), a cross-generational gay erotic coming-of-age drama; A Beautiful Summer (2019), a quietly captivating doc-fiction hybrid portraying the daily struggle of agricultural laborers; Go, Toto! (2017), a gentle drama about belonging, gay rural life, physical labor and elderly bodies; Maniquerville (2010), a doc following legendary French actress Françoise Lebrun as she develops a unique bond while visiting the Maniquerville gerontology center to read Proust to the residents; Secteur 545 (2005), a doc-portrait of rural existence; and 2 shorts programs.

See our exclusive trailer and poster premiere below, and learn more about the film’s roll-out here.