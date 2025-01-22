A massive box-office sensation in Italy, where it’s among the country’s top 10 highest-grossers of all-time, Paola Cortellesi’s black-and-white drama There’s Still Tomorrow is, remarkably, the director’s first feature. After racking up six David di Donatello Awards, the post-war drama will arrive on March 7 in the United States from Greenwich Entertainment. Ahead of the release, the new trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Set in post-war 1940s Rome, There’s Still Tomorrow tells the story of Delia (Paola Cortellesi), a working-class wife and mother trapped in a toxic marriage. American GI’s still patrol the streets, but change is in the air. Yet everything remains the same for Delia whose romantic fantasies have given way to an embrace of her roles as dutiful wife and loving mother despite the sneering condescension and outright physical abuse at the hands of her strutting petty tyrant husband Ivano (Valerio Mastandrea). His misogyny is only exceeded by his bedridden father’s whose care falls to Delia in between her myriad other chores and odd jobs. Delia sees the engagement of her daughter Marcella (Romana Maggiora Vergano) to her middle-class boyfriend as the girl’s big opportunity to avoid her same fate. But everything changes when a mysterious letter arrives and fires up Delia’s courage to turn the tables and start striving for a better life – and not just for herself.”

See the trailer below.