Capturing the city of angels like few other writers, The Black Dahlia and L.A. Confidential author James Ellroy is the subject of the latest documentary from director Francesco Zippel (Friedkin Uncut). Ellroy vs. L.A. features an exclusive interview and archival material to examine Ellroy’s personal and professional relationship with the city. Ahead of a premiere at Rome Film Fest, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “A dark journey into the mind of noir master James Ellroy. Through an exclusive interview and archival materials, the documentary intertwines his personal and artistic story with his unique vision of Los Angeles: the city where he was born, source of his traumas and an endless reservoir of events, crimes, and characters that became the foundation of his literary masterpieces. Ellroy’s rhythmic, jazz-inflected narration alternates with the sounds of the legendary Italian band Calibro 35.”

“Ellroy vs. L.A. is the result of a personal desire: to get to the heart of the troubled relationship between James Ellroy and the city that created him and forever marked him. When I decided to make this documentary, I knew that interviews alone would not suffice. I wanted to create an imaginary conversation between Ellroy and Los Angeles, a dialogue in which the city responds, retorts, sometimes contradicts, sometimes amplifies the writer’s words. I searched for the voice of L.A. in films, in archival material, in images that carry the spectre of an era. I wanted this film to be a journey into the unbreakable bond that exists between the writer and his city, which in their constant pursuit of one another end up blurring into one another.”

See the exclusive trailer below for the documentary produced by Quoiat Films.