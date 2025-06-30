We’re now less than three months away from Paul Thomas Anderson’s highly anticipated One Battle After Another. The September 26 release, which would set it up nicely for a fall festival run if PTA so desires, will feature an IMAX and 70mm roll-out. If you saw F1 this weekend, you may have noticed a fresh teaser trailer for the film unveiling new footage, which has now made its way online.

Marking the director’s long-awaited collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio after they attempted to work together for Boogie Nights some three decades ago, the action-thriller-comedy draws from Thomas Pynchon’s sprawling 1990 novel Vineland. While the novel was set in the Reagan era, PTA has shifted to the modern day, telling the story of a father who has left behind his radical past and is now living a quiet life on the lam with his daughter. When Sean Penn’s white supremacist Colonel character returns from the past to track them down, they must go on the run.

With a cast also featuring Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Wood Harris, and Alana Haim, we reported from the first test screenings that the film features “loads of action and car chases”––including a “phenomenal” one in the climax––and is the “closest we’ll ever get” to a full-on PTA action movie.

See the teaser below, along with the new poster.