After making a splash with his uncompromising incest drama Saint-Narcisse, underground Canadian filmmaker Bruce LaBruce returned to Berlinale last year with The Visitor, his explicit take on Pier Paolo Pasolini’s Teorema. Ahead of a release from Circle Collective starting this Friday at Roxy Cinema in New York followed by Landmark NuArt in Los Angeles on March 14, with additional cities, the X-rated trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “London, today. A refugee washes up naked in a suitcase on the bank of the Thames. The enigmatic, sexually fluid stranger introduces himself to a bourgeois, upper class family. He is invited to stay on as an employee. The Visitor soon seduces each member of the family in a series of explicit sexual encounters. He will turn their world upside down as they are able to redefine themselves in new, radical ways.”

Savina Petkova said in her review, “Pasolini takes aim at the fascistic upper class and turns the use of sex and humiliation as a means of control against its members, but LaBruce brings an effervescence to every bit of the original. Stylistically, The Visitor updates Teorema by making it look ultramodern. Colorist Andrea Gómez drowns the frame in sultry reds and bottomless blues, strobing intercuts a scene time and time again, and the screen is often split in four, each bit with its own angle and color. The multiplication of images, lights, and tints forms a rhythm of its own to guide us through the plot of a porn movie: a mansion, a knock on the door, surprise, sexual appetite, consummation, transformation, end.”

See the X-rated trailer below, along with a SFW version.