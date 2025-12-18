Following up his first English-language feature, Pedro Almodóvar is readying his next feature, the Spanish-language Bitter Christmas (translated from Amarga Navidad) for a March 20 release in Spain and likely robust festival tour to follow. Led by Bárbara Lennie, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Victoria Luengo, Patrick Criado, Milena Smit, and Quim Gutiérrez, the first trailer has now arrived in time for Christmas. We also imagine Sony Pictures Classics will give this one a U.S. release around this time next year to fit the holiday season.

Here’s the synopsis, translated from Spanish: “Elsa is an advertising director whose mother dies during a long December holiday weekend. She throws herself into work as a form of escape, not realizing she’s denying herself the time to grieve. Her relentless pace is interrupted when a panic attack forces her to take a break. Her partner, Bonifacio, becomes her anchor in this moment of crisis. Elsa decides to travel to the island of Lanzarote with her friend Patricia, who is also looking to get away from Madrid, while Bonifacio stays behind in the city.”

See the trailer and poster below.