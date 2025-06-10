Less than a year since his first English-language feature premiered, Pedro Almodóvar has already embarked on his next project. Bitter Christmas (translated from Amarga Navidad) is now shooting in Madrid and Lanzarote throughout the summer, with a cast including Bárbara Lennie, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Victoria Luengo, Patrick Criado, Milena Smit, and Quim Gutiérrez.

Variety reports the film will premiere in 2026 in Spain, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Spain, followed by a streaming release on Movistar Plus+. We imagine it’s no time at all before Sony Pictures Classics announces its U.S. acquisition. With Almodóvar usually having a speedy post-production, one wonders if we could see a release around the holidays early next year or if he’ll hold out for a major festival debut.

Here’s the synopsis, translated from Spanish: “Elsa is an advertising director whose mother dies during a long December holiday weekend. She throws herself into work as a form of escape, not realizing she’s denying herself the time to grieve. Her relentless pace is interrupted when a panic attack forces her to take a break. Her partner, Bonifacio, becomes her anchor in this moment of crisis. Elsa decides to travel to the island of Lanzarote with her friend Patricia, who is also looking to get away from Madrid, while Bonifacio stays behind in the city.”

As we await more details, watch the director accept the 50th Chaplin Award at Film at Lincoln Center this past spring.