One of the few benefits of the awards race is Hollywood’s outpouring of materials associated with the contenders. Perhaps the biggest perk is the release of full scripts one is able to download legally, directly from the studios.

The first batch is now available and we’ll be updating this post as more arrive over the coming months, so bookmark the page. Catch up on the last few years here, though be warned: many have already been pulled down.

After the Hunt (Amazon MGM)

Belén (Amazon MGM)

Eddington (A24)

Friendship (A24)

Hedda (Amazon MGM)

Materialists (A24)

The Smashing Machine (A24)

Sorry Baby (A24)

Warfare (A24)