One of the few benefits of the awards race is Hollywood’s outpouring of materials associated with the contenders. Perhaps the biggest perk is the release of full scripts one is able to download legally, directly from the studios.

The first batch is now available and we’ll be updating this post as more arrive over the coming months, so bookmark the page. To catch up on the last few years, check out the 2019 screenplays, 2018 screenplays, 2017 screenplays, the 2016 screenplays, 2015 screenplays, 2014 screenplays, and the 2013 screenplays, if they are still available.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

Herself (Amazon Studios)

I’m Your Woman (Amazon Studios)

One Night in Miami… (Amazon Studios)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

