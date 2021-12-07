One of the few benefits of the awards race is Hollywood’s outpouring of materials associated with the contenders. Perhaps the biggest perk is the release of full scripts one is able to download legally, directly from the studios.

Annette (Amazon Studios)

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (Lionsgate)

CODA (Apple)

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (Amazon Studios)

Jockey (Sony Pictures Classics)

Mass (Bleecker Street)

Nine Days (Sony Pictures Classics)

The Tender Bar (Amazon Studios)

The Tomorrow War (Amazon Studios)