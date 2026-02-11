Premiering at Sundance last year, Cole Webley’s feature debut Omaha is a heartbreaking look at a father (John Magaro) in crisis as he takes his family on an unexpected road trip. It’s now set for an April 24 release from Greenwich Entertainment, and they’ve debuted the first trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis for the film, written by Robert Machoian (The Killing of Two Lovers): “A young girl and her brother are awoken by their father and loaded into the car on an early morning in 2008. As they road trip across the American West, she discovers the truth about their seemingly spontaneous journey. A poignant, coming-of-age drama starring John Magaro (Past Lives, September 5), Molly Belle Wright, and Wyatt Solis.”

Jake Kring-Schreifels said in his Sundance review, “Quiet and heartbreaking, if not slightly conventional, Omaha unfolds like a slow-burning mystery, mostly taking Ella’s skeptical, worried perspective as she tries piecing together clues about this unexpected family road trip. Soon things come into sharper, painful focus. Escaping from their Utah home, they whiz past John McCain presidential signs, purchase Lunchables using food stamps, and enjoy a CD mix of mom’s favorite songs. It’s not long before Dad explains they’re traveling to Nebraska, but director Cole Webley, in his feature debut, doesn’t tip his hand about any more specifics. It doesn’t seem like Dad knows them either.”

See the trailer below: