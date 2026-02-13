NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

A Diane Keaton tribute features films by Woody Allen, Warren Beatty, and Francis Ford Coppola on 35mm.

Roxy Cinema

Valentine’s Day at the Roxy brings 35mm prints of Romeo + Juliet, The Brown Bunny, Crash, and Twilight.

Museum of the Moving Image

A massive retrospective of 2001 in cinema begins while a 35mm print of The First Wives Club plays on Friday.

BAM

A series on cinema workers programmed by Cashiers Du Cinéma (who we interviewed here) begins, while Michael Almereyda’s vampire cult classic Nadja continues in a long-overdue 4K restoration that plays daily. Watch an exclusive clip below:

Museum of Modern Art

Bong Joon-ho, Park Chan-wook, and Hong Sangsoo have helped curate Seoul After Dark, which highlights lesser-known Korean cinema, with films by Park and Hong also included.

Film Forum

Films by Coppola, Scorsese, King Vidor, Chaplin, Keaton, Sergio Leone, and more play in Tenement Stories; a 4K restoration of Bitter Rice continues; The Cameraman shows on Sunday.

IFC Center

Cassavetes’ The Killing of a Chinese Bookie shows in its theatrical and director’s cuts; Dune, Climax, Death Becomes Her, and The Piano Teacher play late.

Anthology Film Archives

Valentine’s Day programming begins with films by Andrzej Żuławski, Albert Brooks, Maurice Pialat, and more while an Avant-Garde Ads series continues.

Nitehawk Cinema

Corpse Bride and a print of a secret Hong Kong movie play early.

Metrograph

Lolita, The State I Am In, Mala Noche, Possession, Cinderella, and Alice in Wonderland play on 35mm; Valentine’s Day at Metrograph begins while Currents of Southeast Asian Cinema, Orangey, a Maggie Cheung series, the Max Ophuls retrospective, Fugitive Days, The Year Begins in Silence, Tokyo 199X, and Touch Me with Your Eyes continue.