Welcome to The B-Side! Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between.

Today we celebrate Canadian greatness. We celebrate Rachel McAdams! Our B-Sides include The Lucky Ones, The Time Traveller’s Wife, Passion, and Every Thing Will Be Fine. We also spend some time on The Hot Chick, and do a couple of Rachel McAdams-inspired quizzes at the top of the episode. It’s fun!

We talk about her new Sam Raimi movie Send Help. We reflect on McAdams’ stratospheric rise to stardom within the first few years (and films) of her career, that time she dated Ryan Gosling, and her many accents over the years. We also shout-out the sheer amount of great filmmakers she’s worked with over the years: Wes Craven, Ira Sachs, Woody Allen, Terrence Malick, Brian De Palma, Cameron Crowe, Antoine Fuqua, Tom McCarthy, Wim Wenders, Mark Osborne (animated), Sam Raimi, and Kelly Fremon Craig. That’s incredible!

There’s the limited amount of press she has done over the years (though this podcast episode is lovely, about her and her dear friend) and the fact that the hit movies she’s starred in throughout her career are mostly not made for movie theaters anymore. We speak to her comedy chops and her constant alignment with the directors she works with. She’s a pro! And finally, we show some appropriate respect to the Michael Sucsy-directed romance The Vow. The woman loves a movie wherein time is manipulated!

Listen below and subscribe here. Be sure to give us a follow on Bluesky at @tfsbside.bsky.social. Enjoy!