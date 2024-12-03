One of the few benefits of the awards race is Hollywood’s outpouring of materials associated with the contenders. Perhaps the biggest perk is the release of full scripts one is able to download legally, directly from the studios.

The first batch is now available and we’ll be updating this post as more arrive over the coming months, so bookmark the page. Catch up on the last few years here, though be warned: many have already been pulled down.

The Apprentice (Briarcliff Entertainment)

Blink Twice (Amazon MGM Studios)

Challengers (Amazon MGM Studios)

Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney/Marvel)

Gladiator II (Paramount)

His Three Daughters (Netflix)

The Idea of You (Amazon MGM Studios)

Inside Out 2 (Disney/Pixar)

The Last Showgirl (Roadside Attractions)

Maria (Netflix)

My Old Ass (Amazon MGM Studios)

Red One (Amazon MGM Studios)

The Wild Robot (Universal/DreamWorks Animation)