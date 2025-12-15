Rescuing yet another auteurist item from the strange netherworld of streaming exclusivity, Criterion have announced a March 2026 date for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which will surely look better on their 4K disc than even the stablest Apple TV+ stream. A two-year-old wide release by that director starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro isn’t ever quite in peril, but when I asked Rodrigo Prieto about a physical release, the film’s own cinematographer could only respond with “I don’t know.” Put simply: I’ll be glad to rewatch Killers in a totally ideal condition.

March also brings 4Ks of Tsui Hark’s The Blade, Claude Sautet’s Classe tous risques, and an upgrade of Luis Buñuel’s Viridiana. Meanwhile, there are Blu-rays of Claude Lelouch’s A Man and a Woman, a personal favorite of Mort Rifkin, and Lynne Littman’s Testament.

See artwork below and more at Criterion: