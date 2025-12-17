Next month’s lineup on the Criterion Channel has been unveiled, featuring a pair of Paul Thomas Anderson films (Boogie Nights and Phantom Threads), The Secret Agent director Kleber Mendoça Filho’s Neighboring Sounds and Bacurau, Albert Brooks’ Lost in America, Brian De Palma’s Carlito’s Way, series dedicated to Ben Whishaw, Atom Egoyan, Terence Stamp, Nordic noir, Dorothy Parker, Hlynur Pálmason, and Maya Daren, and more.

Also among the lineup is the streaming premiere of one of our favorite debuts of the year, Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich’s The Ballad of Suzanne Césaire. David Katz said in his review from NYFF, “Assembled from deep research, assistance from academic specialists, and consultations with the Césaire offspring, Hunt-Ehrlich’s bold formal schema still prevents us from fully absorbing these efforts: “feeling” does outpace our full understanding. The vibrant Caribbean music and torch songs on the soundtrack make plain it’s a ballad, not a pedagogic Lecture of Suzanne Césaire.”

Explore the lineup below.

54, Mark Christopher, 1998

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Martin Scorsese, 1974

All by Myself: The Eartha Kitt Story, Christian Blackwood, 1982

At Land, Maya Deren, 1944

Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles, 2019

The Ballad of Suzanne Césaire, Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich, 2024

Be Pretty and Shut Up!, Delphine Seyrig, 1981

Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, Paul Mazursky, 1969

Boogie Nights, Paul Thomas Anderson, 1997

Brideshead Revisited, Julian Jarrold, 2008*

Bright Star, Jane Campion, 2009*

Cane River, Horace Jenkins, 1982

Carlito’s Way, Brian De Palma, 1993

Chloe, Atom Egoyan, 2009*

Contemporary Color, Turner Ross and Bill Ross IV, 2016

Dazed and Confused, Richard Linklater, 1993*

Dead Presidents, Albert Hughes and Allen Hughes, 1995

Death Is a Caress, Edith Carlmar, 1949

Divine Horsemen: The Living Gods of Haiti, Maya Deren, Teiji Ito, and Chero Ito, 1993

Family Viewing, Atom Egoyan, 1987

The Fan, Otto Preminger, 1949

Fassbinder’s Women, Rosa von Praunheim, 2000

Felicia’s Journey, Atom Egoyan, 1999*

Girl with Hyacinths, Hasse Ekman, 1950

Hidden in the Fog, Lars-Eric Kjellgren, 1953

The Ice Storm, Ang Lee, 1997

I Wanna Become the Sky, Jess X. Snow and traci kato-kiriyama, 2023

Joan of Arc, Hlynur Pálmason, 2025

Lilting, Hong Khaou, 2014

The Limey, Steven Soderbergh, 1999

Limonov: The Ballad, Kirill Serebrennikov, 2024

Little Sky, Jess X. Snow, 2021

Lost in America, Albert Brooks, 1985

Maniac, William Lustig, 1980

Maniac Cop, William Lustig, 1988

Maniac Cop 2, William Lustig, 1988

Maniac Cop 3: Badge of Silence, William Lustig, 1992

Meditation on Violence, Maya Deren, 1948

Meshes of the Afternoon, Maya Deren and Alexander Hammid, 1943

My Back Pages, Nick Canfield and Paul Lovelace, 2024

Neighboring Sounds, Kleber Mendonça Filho, 2012

Nest, Hlynur Pálmason, 2022

A New Leaf, Elaine May, 1971

Next of Kin, Atom Egoyan, 1984

Now, Hear Me Good, Dwayne LeBlanc, 2025

Paper Moon, Peter Bogdanovich, 1973*

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, Tom Tykwer, 2006*

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson, 2017*

The Private Life of a Cat, Maya Deren and Alexander Hammid, 1946

Queen of the Desert, Werner Herzog, 2015

Reprise, Joachim Trier, 2006

Ritual in Transfigured Time, Maya Deren, 1946

Romy: Anatomy of a Face, Hans-Jürgen Syberberg, 1967

Roots That Reach Toward the Sky, Jess X. Snow, 2024

Safe Among Stars, Jess X. Snow, 2019

Shirley Valentine, Lewis Gilbert, 1989*

Sleepless in Seattle, Nora Ephron, 1993

Speaking Parts, Atom Egoyan, 1989

A Star Is Born, William A. Wellman, 1937

A Star Is Born, Frank Pierson, 1976

Starting Over, Alan J. Pakula, 1979*

A Study in Choreography for Camera, Maya Deren, 1945

Summer of Sam, Spike Lee, 1999

Tally Brown, New York, Rosa von Praunheim, 1979

Trade Winds, Tay Garnett, 1938

Two Minutes Late, Torben Anton Svendsen, 1952

Velvet Goldmine, Todd Haynes, 1998

The Very Eye of Night, Maya Deren, 1955

Vigilante, William Lustig, 1982

The Virgin Suicides, Sofia Coppola, 1999*

Where the Truth Lies, Atom Egoyan, 2005*

Winter Brothers, Hlynur Pálmason, 2017

*Available in the U.S. only