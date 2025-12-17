Next month’s lineup on the Criterion Channel has been unveiled, featuring a pair of Paul Thomas Anderson films (Boogie Nights and Phantom Threads), The Secret Agent director Kleber Mendoça Filho’s Neighboring Sounds and Bacurau, Albert Brooks’ Lost in America, Brian De Palma’s Carlito’s Way, series dedicated to Ben Whishaw, Atom Egoyan, Terence Stamp, Nordic noir, Dorothy Parker, Hlynur Pálmason, and Maya Daren, and more.
Also among the lineup is the streaming premiere of one of our favorite debuts of the year, Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich’s The Ballad of Suzanne Césaire. David Katz said in his review from NYFF, “Assembled from deep research, assistance from academic specialists, and consultations with the Césaire offspring, Hunt-Ehrlich’s bold formal schema still prevents us from fully absorbing these efforts: “feeling” does outpace our full understanding. The vibrant Caribbean music and torch songs on the soundtrack make plain it’s a ballad, not a pedagogic Lecture of Suzanne Césaire.”
Explore the lineup below.
54, Mark Christopher, 1998
Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Martin Scorsese, 1974
All by Myself: The Eartha Kitt Story, Christian Blackwood, 1982
At Land, Maya Deren, 1944
Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles, 2019
The Ballad of Suzanne Césaire, Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich, 2024
Be Pretty and Shut Up!, Delphine Seyrig, 1981
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, Paul Mazursky, 1969
Boogie Nights, Paul Thomas Anderson, 1997
Brideshead Revisited, Julian Jarrold, 2008*
Bright Star, Jane Campion, 2009*
Cane River, Horace Jenkins, 1982
Carlito’s Way, Brian De Palma, 1993
Chloe, Atom Egoyan, 2009*
Contemporary Color, Turner Ross and Bill Ross IV, 2016
Dazed and Confused, Richard Linklater, 1993*
Dead Presidents, Albert Hughes and Allen Hughes, 1995
Death Is a Caress, Edith Carlmar, 1949
Divine Horsemen: The Living Gods of Haiti, Maya Deren, Teiji Ito, and Chero Ito, 1993
Family Viewing, Atom Egoyan, 1987
The Fan, Otto Preminger, 1949
Fassbinder’s Women, Rosa von Praunheim, 2000
Felicia’s Journey, Atom Egoyan, 1999*
Girl with Hyacinths, Hasse Ekman, 1950
Hidden in the Fog, Lars-Eric Kjellgren, 1953
The Ice Storm, Ang Lee, 1997
I Wanna Become the Sky, Jess X. Snow and traci kato-kiriyama, 2023
Joan of Arc, Hlynur Pálmason, 2025
Lilting, Hong Khaou, 2014
The Limey, Steven Soderbergh, 1999
Limonov: The Ballad, Kirill Serebrennikov, 2024
Little Sky, Jess X. Snow, 2021
Lost in America, Albert Brooks, 1985
Maniac, William Lustig, 1980
Maniac Cop, William Lustig, 1988
Maniac Cop 2, William Lustig, 1988
Maniac Cop 3: Badge of Silence, William Lustig, 1992
Meditation on Violence, Maya Deren, 1948
Meshes of the Afternoon, Maya Deren and Alexander Hammid, 1943
My Back Pages, Nick Canfield and Paul Lovelace, 2024
Neighboring Sounds, Kleber Mendonça Filho, 2012
Nest, Hlynur Pálmason, 2022
A New Leaf, Elaine May, 1971
Next of Kin, Atom Egoyan, 1984
Now, Hear Me Good, Dwayne LeBlanc, 2025
Paper Moon, Peter Bogdanovich, 1973*
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, Tom Tykwer, 2006*
Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson, 2017*
The Private Life of a Cat, Maya Deren and Alexander Hammid, 1946
Queen of the Desert, Werner Herzog, 2015
Reprise, Joachim Trier, 2006
Ritual in Transfigured Time, Maya Deren, 1946
Romy: Anatomy of a Face, Hans-Jürgen Syberberg, 1967
Roots That Reach Toward the Sky, Jess X. Snow, 2024
Safe Among Stars, Jess X. Snow, 2019
Shirley Valentine, Lewis Gilbert, 1989*
Sleepless in Seattle, Nora Ephron, 1993
Speaking Parts, Atom Egoyan, 1989
A Star Is Born, William A. Wellman, 1937
A Star Is Born, Frank Pierson, 1976
Starting Over, Alan J. Pakula, 1979*
A Study in Choreography for Camera, Maya Deren, 1945
Summer of Sam, Spike Lee, 1999
Tally Brown, New York, Rosa von Praunheim, 1979
Trade Winds, Tay Garnett, 1938
Two Minutes Late, Torben Anton Svendsen, 1952
Velvet Goldmine, Todd Haynes, 1998
The Very Eye of Night, Maya Deren, 1955
Vigilante, William Lustig, 1982
The Virgin Suicides, Sofia Coppola, 1999*
Where the Truth Lies, Atom Egoyan, 2005*
Winter Brothers, Hlynur Pálmason, 2017
*Available in the U.S. only