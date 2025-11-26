Welcome to The B-Side! Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between.

Today we talk about someone who played Bond, James Bond, and Blanc, Benoit Blanc. It’s Daniel Craig!

Our returning guest is the great Gavin Mevius, co-host of both The Mixed Reviews Podcast and The Q Division on Glitterjaw.

Our B-Sides today include The Mother, Enduring Love, The Golden Compass, and Cowboys & Aliens. We also spend some time on The Invasion.

We remember the controversy of Craig’s being blonde and being cast as Bond (silly!), as well as the early roles he took on before our B-Sides. There’s conversation on the films of Roger Michell and if he really is some version of Mike Leigh lite. There’s also an earnest debate about which film is worse: The Golden Compass or Cowboys & Aliens?

Mild shock takes hold as we three recall both that HBO did in fact make FULL THREE SEASONS of His Dark Materials (!) and the somewhat disingenuous, cash-grabby way Cowboys & Aliens came to be.

