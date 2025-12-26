NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of the Moving Image

E.T. and a print of Catch Me If You Can offer a Spielberg double-bill on Saturday, when Muppet Christmas Carol also screens.

IFC Center

The entirety of Twin Peaks continues; In the Mood for Love and In the Mood for Love 2001, Tales from the Hood, The Doom Generation, Mandy, Speed Racer, and Thief show late.

Film Forum

Billy Wilder’s The Lost Weekend begins playing on 35mm; Sunday bring Metropolis and a 4K restoration of The Gold Rush.

Nitehawk Cinema

When Harry Met Sally and Back to the Future play early.

Paris Theater

Sullivan’s Travels, The Spirit of the Beehive, and The Parallax View all play on 35mm.

Roxy Cinema

Gus Van Sant’s Promised Land plays on 35mm.