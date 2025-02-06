Though once head-spinningly prolific, Tsui Hark hasn’t directed a solo feature since 2018’s Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings, the time between then and now seeing one short in the Septet omnibus and two co-helmed entries in China’s über-popular Battle at Lake Changjin series. Thus making notable Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants, a fantastical-looking epic he’s directed and scripted––based on a novel by Jin Yong, himself inspiration for Tsui’s The Swordsman and Swordsman II––which Sony will release on February 20, signaling his biggest stateside opening in decades. Ahead of this comes a U.S. trailer.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Under Genghis Khan, the Mongolian army pushes west to destroy the Jin Dynasty, setting its sights on the Song Dynasty next. Amid internal conflicts among martial arts schools, Guo Jing unites the Central Plains’ warriors to defend Xiangyang, embodying courage and loyalty in the fight for the nation.”

Find preview and poster below: