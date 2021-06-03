At long last, the Cannes Film Festival returns this July. While it remains to be seen just how many journalists outside France will actually be able to attend, their lineup, with a competition jury chaired by Spike Lee, has now being unveiled.

With a few selections already confirmed––such as the highly anticipated trio of Leos Carax’s opener Annette, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta––Pierre Lescure, President of the Cannes Film Festival, and Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate, presented the rest of the Official Selection of the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

See the line up below and check back for Directors’ Fortnight and Critics’ Week announcements.

Competition

Annette (Leos Carax)

The French Dispatch (Wes Anderson)

Benedetta (Paul Verhoeven)

A Hero (Asghar Farhadi)

Tout S’est Bien Passe (Francois Ozon)

Tre Piani (Nanni Moretti)

Titane (Julia Ducournau)

Red Rocket (Sean Baker)

Petrov’s Flu (Kirill Serebrennikov)

France (Bruno Dumont)

Nitram (Justin Kurzel)

Memoria (Apichatpong Weerasethakul)

Lingui (Mahamat-Saleh Haroun)

Paris 13th District (Jacques Audiard)

The Restless (Joachim Lafosse)

La Fracture (Catherine Corsini)

The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier)

Compartment No. 6 (Juho Kuosmanen)

Casablanca Beats (Nabil Ayouch)

Ahed’s Knee (Nadav Lapid)

Deception (Arnaud Desplechin)

Cow (Andrea Arnold)

Love Songs for Tough Guys (Samuel Benchetrit)

Mothering Sunday (Eva Husson)

Hold Me Tight (Mathieu Amalric)

In Front of Your Face (Hong Sang-soo)

Val (Ting Poo and Leo Scott)

Special Screenings

H6 (Yé Yé)

Cahiers Noirs (Black Notebooks) (Shlomi Elkabetz)

Mariner of the Mountains (Karim Aïnouz)

Jane Par Charlotte (Charlotte Gainsbourg)

JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass (Oliver Stone)

Babi Yar. Context (Sergei Loznitsa)

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (Apichatpong Weerasethakul, David Lowery, Jafar Panahi, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayor, Anthony Chen, and Malik Vitthal)

Un Certain Regard

Un Monde (Laura Wandel)

The Innocents (Eskil Vogt)

After Yang (Kogonada)

Commitment Hasan (Hasan Semih)

Lamb (Valdimar Jóhannsson)

Bonne Mère (Hafsia Herzi)

Delo (House Arrest) (Alexey German Jr.)

La Civil (Teodara Ana Mihai)

Noche de Fuego (Tatiana Huezo)

Blue Bayou (Justin Chon)

Moneyboys (C.B Yi)

Freda (Gessica Géneus)

Women Do Cry (Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova)

Unclenching the Fists (Kira Kovalenko)

Let There Be Morning (Eran Kolirin)

Rehana Maryam Noor (Abdullah Mohammad Saad)

A new batch of images from The French Dispatch have also arrived, seen below.

The Cannes Film Festival will take place July 6-17.