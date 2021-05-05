At long last, a new film from Paul Verhoeven will premiere this year. Following his stellar Isabelle Huppert-led Elle, he’s directed Benedetta, which tells the story of a 17th-century nun who suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. She develops a romantic love affair with a fellow nun assigned to help her through the visions.

Starring Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, Daphné Patakia, and Lambert Wilson, the film has now been confirmed to premiere at Cannes Film Festival in competition and the first trailer has arrived. While a U.S. release hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’ll land in France on July 9. Based on a book by Judith C. Brown, the writer Gerard Soeteman distanced himself from the project due to the extreme sexual aspects of the film, so consider our anticipation at a fever pitch this year.

Watch the trailer below and check out the restoration trailer for Verhoeven’s Basic Instinct here.