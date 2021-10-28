Earlier this month, it was announced that MUBI was launching MUBI GO, a curated movie-going experience for $10.99 a month. A hand-picked film will be presented each week and subscribers will not only get a ticket to the selection, but also to the entirety of MUBI’s streaming platform. Set to launch in New York beginning this Friday, October 29 with Rebecca Hall’s Passing at the Paris Theater and IFC Center, we’re now delighted to exclusively announce the rest of the initial lineup, including some of the fall’s finest films from Jane Campion, Radu Jude, and more.

See below.

PASSING (our review)

Available starting October 29

The first hand-picked selection for MUBI GO is Netflix’s Passing, starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, and directed by Rebecca Hall. The film premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and was recently seen at the New York Film Festival. Adapted from the celebrated 1929 novel of the same name by Nella Larsen, Passing tells the story of two Black women, Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga), who can “pass” as white but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line during the height of the Harlem Renaissance in late 1920s New York. Passing will release exclusively on Netflix on November 10.

HIVE (our review)

Available starting Nov. 5

Sundance triple award winner Hive is a searing drama based on the true story of Fahrije, who, like many of the other women in her patriarchal village, has lived with fading hope and burgeoning grief since her husband went missing during the war in Kosovo. In order to provide for her struggling family, she pulls the other widows in her community together to launch a business selling a local food product. Together, they find healing and solace in considering a future without their husbands—but their will to begin living independently is met with hostility. A Zeitgeist Films release in association with Kino Lorber.

WHAT DO WE SEE WHEN WE LOOK AT THE SKY? (our review)

Available starting Nov. 12

In the Georgian riverside city of Kutaisi, summertime romance and World Cup fever are in the air. After a pair of chance encounters, pharmacist Lisa and soccer player Giorgi find their plans for a date undone when they both awaken magically transformed — with no way to recognize or contact each other. As the would-be couple tries to reunite, their eyes are opened to a whole new world filled with surprises in every cafe, courtyard, and cinema. An enchantingly inventive portrait of young love en plein air, What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? reveals a modern-day fairy tale unlike any other. This standout second feature from director Alexandre Koberidze is poised to become a breakthrough film in the burgeoning Georgian New Wave and marks the arrival of a major new voice in world cinema. A MUBI release.

THE POWER OF THE DOG (our review)

Available starting Nov. 19

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. Directed by Jane Campion (The Piano). The Power of the Dog will release exclusively on Netflix on December 1.

BAD LUCK BANGING OR LOONY PORN (our review)

Available starting Nov. 26

Emi (Katia Pascariu), a high school teacher, finds her career and reputation under threat after a personal sex tape she filmed with her husband is leaked on the Internet. Forced to meet the parents demanding her dismissal at an emergency community meeting, Emi refuses to surrender to their pressure. Winner of the Golden Bear at the 2021 Berlin International Film Festival, this Romanian pandemic-era satire widens its focus from the bustling streets of Bucharest, where Emi navigates countless slice-of-life mini-dramas and judging eyes, to a jarring essay-like montage recounting Romania’s complicated history. Director Radu Jude (AFERIM!) delivers an incendiary mix of unconventional form, irreverent humor, and scathing commentary on hypocrisy and prejudice in our societies. A Magnolia Pictures release.

HOW MUBI GO WORKS

Each week, MUBI’s curators hand-pick a new film opening in theaters as the “Film of the Week.”

Subscribers will receive a ticket code generated via the MUBI GO app that can be presented each week at participating theaters to claim one complimentary ticket.

By subscribing to MUBI GO, members will also receive full access to MUBI’s streaming platform.

MUBI GO is $10.99/month for a limited time.

The films selected for MUBI GO each week will focus on the best in cinema from around the globe, including MUBI’s own releases which will later stream on MUBI, as well as titles from partner distributors that will not appear on the MUBI streaming platform. Participating theaters include Film Forum, Film at Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, IFC Center, Nitehawk Cinema, the Paris Theater, and many more.

At launch, existing MUBI streaming subscribers in New York will be invited to access MUBI GO at no additional cost. Anyone in New York will be able to sign up for MUBI and receive free access to MUBI GO at the streaming price point of $10.99/month for a limited time.

Learn more here about MUBI GO and see details on MUBI’s newly-announced print magazine Notebook here.