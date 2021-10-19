MoviePass is, sadly, dead and gone but the major theatrical chains took a few lessons from the rather radical experiment in exhibition. For a more premium price, the likes of AMC and Regal have offered monthly movie-going subscriptions with caveats. However, we’ve been desperate to see similar options in the realm of arthouse cinema. Thankfully, MUBI has come to the rescue.

MUBI GO features a curated movie-going experience for $10.99 a month as a hand-picked film will be presented each week and subscribers will not only get a ticket to the selection, but also to the entirety of MUBI’s streaming platform. Set to launch in New York beginning on October 29 with Rebecca Hall’s Passing at the Paris Theater and IFC Center, they’ve also confirmed Aleksandre Koberidze’s What Do We See When We Look in the Sky? will be an upcoming selection when it opens on November 12.

The service––which launched in the UK in 2018 and India in 2019––will also expand nationwide in select markets, beginning with Los Angeles in early 2022. Participating NYC theaters also include Film Forum, Film at Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Nitehawk Cinema, and more to be announced.

“We can’t wait to launch MUBI GO in the US,” said Chris Mason Wells, Director of Distribution at MUBI in the US. “The theatrical moviegoing experience is so essential, and we’re thrilled to extend MUBI’s curatorial voice beyond our streaming platform to hand-pick great films for people to watch in theaters — first in New York, then across the whole country.”

At launch, existing MUBI streaming subscribers in New York will be invited to access MUBI GO at no additional cost. Anyone in New York will be able to sign up for MUBI and receive free access to MUBI GO at the streaming price point of $10.99/month for a limited time.

Check out a teaser below and learn more here.