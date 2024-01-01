As we continue to explore the best in 2023, today we’re taking a look at the articles that you, our dear readers, enjoyed the most throughout the past twelve months. Spanning reviews, interviews, features, podcasts, news, and trailers, check out the highlights below and return for more year-end coverage as well as a glimpse into 2024.

Most-Read Reviews

1. Body Parts

2. The Exorcist: Believer

3. Barbie

4. Beau Is Afraid

5. Priscilla

6. Suzume

7. Hypnotic

8. No Hard Feelings

9. The Zone of Interest

10. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Most-Read Interviews

1. Claire Simon on Capturing the Female Body and What Sets Her Apart From Frederick Wiseman

2. “I Don’t Think Directors Should Be Amenable”: Erik Messerschmidt on Shooting The Killer and David Fincher’s Simple Process

3. Richard Kelly on Creative Heartbreak, Political Cinema, and Future Projects

4. Christopher Blauvelt on May December, Formatting for Netflix and 35mm, and Life Lessons from Harris Savides

5. Brandon Cronenberg on Infinity Pool, Dream Logic, and NC-17 vs. R-Rated Cuts

6. Alden Ehrenreich on His Directing Debut, Francis Ford Coppola’s Wisdom, and a Filmmaking Ethos

7. You Can’t Meditate High: Abel Ferrara on Spiritual Transformation, the State of Humanity, and Padre Pio

8. Pedro Costa on Needing Your Desire and the Stevie Wonder-Like Vision Fueling The Daughters of Fire

9. Brooke Adams on the Enduring Beauty of Days of Heaven and Terrence Malick’s Method

10. Lucrecia Martel on Her Brush with the MCU, Awarding Joker, and Her Upcoming Javier Chocobar Documentary

Most-Read Features

1. Download the 2023 Awards Season Screenplays

2. New to Streaming: Anatomy of a Fall, Trenque Lauquen, Maestro, Saltburn, Dream Scenario & More

3. Movies Are More Real Than Reality: Will Menaker’s Favorite Films of 2022

4. John Fink’s Top 10 Films of 2022

5. The Film Stage’s Top 50 Films of 2023

6. Our 100 Most-Anticipated Films of 2023 – Part One

7. New to Streaming: Priscilla, The Abyss: Special Edition, The Delinquents, Divinity & More

8. The Best Documentaries of 2023

9. Our 100 Most-Anticipated Films of 2023 – Part Two

10. New to Streaming: Asteroid City, Shin Ultraman, Chile ’76, L’immensita & More

Most-Listened-To Episodes of The Film Stage Show

1. The Banshees of Inisherin

2. Oppenheimer

3. Barbie

4. Top 10 Films of 2022

5. Avatar: The Way of Water

6. Killers of the Flower Moon

7. Asteroid City

8. Beau Is Afraid

9. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

10. May December

Most-Listened-To Episodes of The B-Side

1. Erotic Thrillers

2. Oscars Special

3. In Conversation with Richard Dreyfuss

4. Michelle Pfeiffer

5. Tilda Swinton

6. Benicio Del Toro

7. In Conversation with Dustin Guy Defa

8. Daniel Day-Lewis

9. In Conversation with Jim Gaffigan

10. Sandra Bullock

Most-Read Stories

1. Martin Scorsese: “The Whole World Has Opened Up to Me, But It’s Too Late”

2. Guillermo del Toro Says “We Have to Rescue” Studio Animation From “Emoji-Style Behavior”

3. New Information on Quentin Tarantino’s The Movie Critic Arrives Courtesy Paul Schrader

4. John Waters’ Top 10 Films of 2023 Includes Beau Is Afraid, Master Gardener, and Oppenheimer

5. David Mamet to Direct JFK Assassination Mob Drama Starring Al Pacino, Viggo Mortensen, John Travolta & Shia LaBeouf

6. Harmony Korine Has Secretly Directed a New Feature Starring Travis Scott

7. Exclusive: Wes Anderson Will Begin Shooting His 13th Feature Later This Year

8. Francis Ford Coppola and Adam Driver Respond to Megalopolis Rumors; Mike Figgis Plans a Behind-the-Scenes Documentary

9. Wes Anderson’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Will Feature Four Stories With Actors Playing Multiple Roles

10. Everything Steven Soderbergh Watched and Read in 2022

Most-Watched Trailers

1. Blossoms Shanghai

2. Last Summer

3. Kubi

4. Circus Maximus

5. Napoleon

6. Titanic 25th Anniversary

7. Suburban Screams

8. in water

9. Smoking Causes Coughing

10. Drive-Away Dolls