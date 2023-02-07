This is the customary sentence noting it can be easy to take Hong Sangsoo for granted. The prolificacy of which should tell us he’s as appreciated as ever, and so if he’s not, in actuality, taken for granted it’s still easy to lose the forest for the trees–certainly when 2022 brought The Novelist’s Film (one of his best in years) and Walk Up, which was not a personal favorite but nifty character piece all the same.

All this said: I do suspect something special is brewing with this month’s Berlinale selection in water, which from title (every source presents all-lowercase) to 61-minute runtime (his shortest-ever feature) alone suggests a shift. But sources also tell us the entire film is out-of-focus, a rumor the brief teaser and Berlin’s description (“each and every image has been carefully crafted, like an impressionist painting”) lean towards entirely. As Hong’s lovely Letter to the New York Film Festival let on his vision has been failing in recent years, the story of a filmmaker told in similar fashion suggests remarkable self-portraiture.

Watch the preview by clicking the still: