While James Cameron’s Titanic technically celebrated its 25th-anniversary last month, he understandably didn’t want to get in the way of his latest box-office behemoth Avatar: The Way of Water (a franchise which he recently confirmed he’ll return to for the next seven years or so as he directs the next few sequels). So, instead, the quarter-century celebration of the sweeping romantic epic will arrive just in time for Valentine’s Day.

For the newly remastered version, James Cameron will theatrical re-release the Leonardo DiCaprio- and Kate Winslet-led drama in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate. While one’s mileage may vary on the HFR usage in his latest film, it did work better in the underwater scenes, so we’ll be curious to see what the experience is like when updated for a 25-year-old film. Ahead of the release, a new trailer has now arrived, giving us a first glimpse at the remaster.

Watch the trailer below, along with our recent 25th-anniversary discussion on The Film Stage.

Titanic returns to theaters on February 10.