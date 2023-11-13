One of the most-requested restorations from cinephiles for some time has been a new restoration and 4K release for James Cameron’s 1989 sci-fi aquatic adventure The Abyss. Your wish has now come true as The Abyss: Special Edition, a 4K remaster, will be returning to theaters for one night only on December 6 followed by a likely home video release. In a special video, Cameron noted there “will be some big surprises not seen in the original released version.”

Starring Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, and Michael Biehn, here’s the synopsis: “In this underwater sci-fi adventure written and directed by James Cameron, a nuclear sub mysteriously sinks and a private oil rig crew, led by foreman Bud Brigman (Ed Harris), is recruited to join a team of Navy SEALs on a search and rescue effort. The group soon finds themselves on a spectacular life-and-death odyssey 25,000 feet below the ocean’s surface, where they find a mysterious force that could either change the world — or destroy it.”

See the new trailer, a message from James Cameron, and poster below ahead of tickets going on sale on November 20.