Next week, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City finally arrives in U.S. theaters following a shoot that kicked off way back in the summer of 2021. The wait was very much worth it, and now the director is already in various stages of his next projects. First up, this fall will see the Netflix release of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, the director’s second Roald Dahl adaptation, which brings together Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, and Richard Ayoade. While details have been sparse, we finally have an idea of the conceit of the film thanks to a new interview.

“It could change, but when we made it, there were four stories drawn from a Roald Dahl [short story collection], which are his slightly darker, twisted ones that he wrote for adults,” Rupert Friend told Variety. “Wes took four of them and put together a smaller troupe of actors: myself, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, and Richard Ayoade. We each play in around two of the stories and kind of change roles. I think Ralph might be in all of them. My two are “The Ratcatcher” and “The Swan.” I grew up completely obsessed with Dahl. I actually had his obituary on my bedroom door. I was so saddened when he died [in 1990]. This film was a dream come true.”

The approach sounds not too dissimilar to Yorgos Lanthimos’ forthcoming Poor Things follow-up AND., and we imagine we could see Henry Sugar show up at the fall festivals. Meanwhile, Wes Anderson is already assembling the cast for another upcoming feature. Michael Cera (who was originally attached to Asteroid City) and Jeff Goldblum have previously been rumored for the project, and now Benicio Del Toro has reportedly joined as well. There’s currently no additional word on the title or plot, but hopefully all will be revealed soon.

As we await more details on all upcoming films from Anderson, check out the Cannes press conference for Asteroid City and a trio of clips below.

Asteroid City opens on June 16 and expands wide on June 23.