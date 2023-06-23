After directing together for over three decades, Joel and Ethan Coen have parted ways for their recent projects. The former helmed the black-and-white Shakespeare adaptation The Tragedy of Macbeth, while the latter premiered his documentary Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind at Cannes last year and is awaiting a release, then followed it up with Drive-Away Dolls, a lesbian road trip comedy that will arrive this September.

Written by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, shot by Ari Wegner, scored by Carter Burwell, and starring Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, and Matt Damon, the first trailer has now arrived online after being attached to Asteroid City. In an interview with Collider, Coen and Cooke also reveal the film is only 83 minutes, has “a lot of sex stuff,” and is part of a trilogy of queer B movies they will make.

Here’s the synopsis: “This comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.”

See the trailer below.

Drive-Away Dolls opens on September 22, 2023.