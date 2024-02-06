The solo (narrative) directorial debut from Ethan Coen. A cast including Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, and Matt Damon. Cinematography by Ari Wegner. A logline best simplified as a lesbian roadtrip crime drama. A runtime of just over 80 minutes. Drive-Away Dolls has a lot working in its favor, and after a strike-related delay, we’ll finally get to see the results in just a few weeks. Ahead of the February 23 release, and news that Ethan Coen will embark on his next feature as well as a reunion with his brother, a new trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Written by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, this comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way. Directed by Ethan Coen.”

See the trailer below.

Drive-Away Dolls opens on February 23.